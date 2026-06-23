Norway 3-2 Senegal player ratings: Haaland and Odegaard star as Vikings seal last-32 spot

By Axel Clody | 23 Jun 2026 05:21 , Last updated: 23 Jun 2026 05:44

Norway produced a dominant display to defeat Senegal 3-2 at MetLife Stadium in New York on Sunday, booking their place in the World Cup last 32 with a maximum six points after two group games.

Erling Haaland was the standout performer, scoring twice to take his tournament tally to four goals and establish himself as the leading Norwegian scorer in World Cup history. Martin Odegaard was also excellent throughout, driving the game forward and contributing the assist for Haaland's second.

Senegal showed spirit and Ismaila Sarr's finishing ability kept the contest alive, but defensive errors — most notably from Kalidou Koulibaly — proved costly. Norway now face France in a straight fight for top spot in Group I in their final group fixture.

Norway player ratings

© Iconsport / Jon Olav Nesvold / BILDBYRÅN / COP 217

Orjan Nyland — 5/10

Julian Ryerson — N/R

Substituted through injury after just 12 minutes. A concern for Norway heading into the remainder of the tournament.

Kristoffer Ajer — 6/10

Torbjorn Heggem — 5/10

David Moller Wolfe — 6/10

Sander Berge — 6/10

Martin Odegaard — 8/10

Despite wasting a gilt-edged one-on-one opportunity against Edouard Mendy, Odegaard delivered a highly influential performance in the middle of the park, quickening the tempo and making Norway tick. He drove forward to launch the counter-attack that led to Haaland's second and provided the assist for the goal itself.

Fredrik Aursnes — 6.5/10

Alexander Solorth — 5/10

Antonio Nusa — 6/10

Erling Haaland — 8.5/10

Two World Cup appearances, four goals, and already the all-time leading scorer for Norway at the tournament. Haaland was every inch the big-game striker on Sunday. He opened his account in a rapid counter-attack and then completed a low Berg cross with his weaker right foot for the third. He could have claimed a hat-trick had he not squandered a clear chance after forcing a Mendy error, and arguably deserved an assist for the clever flick-on that sent Odegaard through on goal.

SUBSTITUTES

Marcus Pedersen — 7/10

Stepped off the bench and made an immediate impact. Capitalised on a defensive error to arrive in the box and slot home for the opening goal in first-half stoppage time, before delivering the cross that set up Haaland's third.

Patrick Berg — 6.5/10

Supplied the decisive low cross for Norway's third goal.

Leo Ostigard — N/R

Oscar Bobb — N/R

Senegal player ratings

© Iconsport / Marcel ter Bals / DeFodi Images

Edouard Mendy — 4.5/10

Produced excellent saves to deny Odegaard and Ajer in the opening period, but was beaten too easily by Pedersen's strike and handed Haaland a clear opening in a costly moment of indecision.

Krepin Diatta — 5/10

Kalidou Koulibaly — 3/10

An evening to forget for the experienced centre-back. His attempt to intercept Odegaard's pass gifted Pedersen the opening goal, before a poor first touch in his own area presented Berg with possession ahead of Haaland's third.

Moussa Niakhate — 6/10

El Hadji Malick Diouf — 4/10

Idrissa Gueye — 6/10

One of Senegal's few bright sparks. Contributed to the build-up play, attempted ambitious passes and created the move that led to Sarr's first goal with a penetrating pass through the Norway defence.

Pape Gueye — 5/10

Lamine Camara — 6/10

Ismaila Sarr — 7/10

Scored both of Senegal's goals and showed a sharp instinct in front of goal. Could conceivably have scored four on the night — a late header sailed over when it might have found the net, and he went close on another occasion.

Sadio Mane — 5.5/10

Provided the assist for Sarr's first with a brilliant touch, but that was a rare moment of quality in an otherwise subdued performance.

Nicolas Jackson — 5.5/10

Delivered the other Senegalese assist, with a clever layoff in the area before Sarr converted for 3-2.

SUBSTITUTES

Ismail Jakobs — 4/10

Ibrahim Mbaye — 5.5/10

Mory Diaw — 5/10

Pathe Ciss — 5.5/10

Cleared Oscar Bobb's effort off the line to prevent what would have been Norway's fourth goal.

Pape Sarr — 5/10