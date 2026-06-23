Scotland vs. Brazil: Why Ben Gannon-Doak must start World Cup crunch clash as Steve Clarke sent urgent demand

By Ben Knapton | 23 Jun 2026 13:49 , Last updated: 23 Jun 2026 14:09

Scotland manager Steve Clarke must restore Ben Doak to the starting lineup for Wednesday's crucial World Cup 2026 Group C fixture against Brazil, a former international has exclusively told Sports Mole.

The Bournemouth winger was demoted from the XI for Scotland's 1-0 defeat to Morocco last Friday, despite catching the eye against Haiti in Scotland's opening group game.

Doak created two chances and completed two dribbles in Scotland's opening 1-0 win, but he was restricted to 30 minutes against Morocco, coming on in place of the injured Kieran Tierney.

Clarke went with just one up top against Morocco after fielding two centre-forwards against Haiti, but regardless of how the Scotland manager sets his side up, Snodgrass believes that Doak has done enough to return.

"It’s a kind of catch 22 for me as to whether you bring a striker back or keep the same formation as the match against Morocco," Snodgrass said.

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"I would definitely to bring back Ben Gannon-Doak on the right hand side as he made a good impression in the opening game, he brings youth and won’t be feared by playing against Brazil."

Scotland felt hard done by against Morocco, having had two penalty shouts waved away, while also feeling aggrieved at Issa Diop escaping a red card for a perceived last-man foul on Che Adams.

However, Brazil also flattered to deceive against Morocco, being held to a 1-1 draw before putting things right against Haiti with a 3-0 win to move to the top of the group.

Casemiro played the full 90 in the latter match, but after a difficult 45 minutes against Morocco, Snodgrass believes that the ex-Manchester United man could be the weak link.

"You also need to look at the goal difference as well as we are sitting in a good position right now," the former winger added. "I think they can capitalise in the middle of midfield as Casemiro didn’t have the best opening half against Morocco and if McTominay and McGinn can look to press forward, they can create chances to score."

What do Scotland need for World Cup knockout qualification?

© Imago / IPA Sport

The permutations are simple in one sense for Scotland; unless they beat Brazil on Wednesday, they will not earn direct entry into the last 32 of the World Cup.

Even if Clarke's men were to hold the Selecao to a draw and Morocco were to suffer defeat against Haiti, they would still sit below the 2022 semi-finalists owing to their inferior head-to-head record.

However, while a top-two finish may be out of the question with anything other than a win, Scotland have a strong chance of reaching the knockouts no matter what transpires in Miami.

Clarke's side are currently the second-highest-ranked third-placed team - only behind Sweden on goal difference - and the eight best such performers will advance to the last 32.

Therefore, barring a catastrophic result against Brazil and scorelines elsewhere going against them, the Tartan Army can begin their preparations for their next sojourn across North America.

Robert Snodgrass was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of William Hill - Final One Standing