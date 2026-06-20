World Cup 2026: Morocco dominate Scotland, Saibari strikes again

By Alexis Pereira | 20 Jun 2026 01:17

Morocco delivered another statement of their World Cup ambitions on Friday, beating Scotland 1-0 in Group C to edge closer to the knockout rounds — though a persistent finishing problem means Mohamed Ouahbi's side cannot yet feel entirely comfortable.

The solitary goal arrived early. Brahim Diaz found Ismael Saibari in space inside the opening minute, and the striker drilled a powerful first-time finish past the Scotland goalkeeper to score his second goal of the tournament.

Morocco were dominant for long stretches, yet a worrying lack of clinical edge in front of goal allowed Scotland to stay in the contest and ultimately create doubt where there should have been none.

Scotland 0-1 Morocco: How the match unfolded

Morocco were close to all-powerful in the first half. The early goal settled them, and the Atlas Lions created a number of further opportunities — including a low cross that needed only a touch to reach the net, and several isolated chances inside the penalty area. Scotland's best moment came late in the half, when Andy Robertson delivered a cross for John McGinn, who miscued a good opportunity at the back post.

Three points secured for Morocco ✅#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 19, 2026

The second period followed a similar pattern, with two near-misses from Morocco. As time went on, however, Scotland began to believe in an equaliser and applied late pressure that would not have been deserved on the balance of play.

Morocco must sharpen their finishing

Morocco's performance was otherwise close to impeccable. Without the ball, they pressed intensely high up the pitch, and when sitting deeper they were organised and largely denied Scotland any clear route to goal. In possession, they moved the ball intelligently from a clear positional structure that consistently manufactured opportunities.

The problem was what happened when those chances arrived. Neil El Aynaoui and Bilal El Khannouss were both clean through one-on-one with the Scotland goalkeeper inside the area and squandered their opportunities inexplicably. A cross from wide required only a tap-in, but no one could anticipate. Saibari struck the crossbar from a deflected shot. Amaimouni-Echghouyab also blazed over from a good position in stoppage time.

Of Morocco's 11 shots, only two were on target: Saibari's opener, and an El Khannouss header that Angus Gunn kept out with an exceptional save.

The wastefulness ultimately allowed Scotland to press in the closing stages, with Scott McTominay striking the side netting from distance in the most meaningful attempt from the Tartan Army, who also appealed for numerous penalties.

Ouahbi's boss will be satisfied with his team's ability to attack effectively against a physical European side — something that had been questioned before the tournament. But the finishing must improve.

Atlas Lions can sharpen the edge against Haiti

In the final group fixture, Morocco face the most accessible side in Group C. Haiti have shown they can compete, but they are a considerable step below the Atlas Lions in terms of quality.

It is the ideal opportunity for Morocco to build confidence in front of goal, convert their chances, and potentially secure top spot in the group — though that will depend on the result in Brazil vs. Haiti.