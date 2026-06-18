Bayern Munich transfer news: Back-to-back Bundesliga champions swoop for PSV gem as false nine sensation lights up Morocco's World Cup

By Alexis Pereira | 18 Jun 2026 23:22 , Last updated: 19 Jun 2026 00:19

Prolific up front for the Atlas Lions and firmly in the transfer spotlight, Ismael Saibari could be experiencing the start of the most memorable period of his career with Morocco, who face Scotland on Friday at World Cup 2026.

In fine form with Morocco, Saibari will surely be dreaming of lifting the World Cup on July 19 at the MetLife Stadium in New York — the same venue where the Atlas Lions made their tournament bow against Brazil (1-1) in Group C on June 13. All of this in a role he could not have imagined for himself at international level.

Saibari excelling as Morocco's false nine

Repositioned as a false nine by manager Mohamed Ouahbi, the 25-year-old has wasted no time making the role his own — to the delight of his team and himself alike.

The statistics speak for themselves. Three goals in three games: a brace against Madagascar (4-0) on June 2 in Morocco's final pre-tournament friendly, and a clinical finish against Brazil.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH



Running centrally in behind the Brazil defence, the right-footed striker was played in by Brahim Diaz and chipped Alisson Becker with a perfectly-executed finish to put the finishing touch on a strong Morocco start in the 21st minute.

El Kaabi dropped as Saibari stakes his claim

In the Terrassa-born striker, Morocco appear to have found the clinical finisher they have been missing during their laboured recent outings under Walid Regragui, which yielded narrow victories against more modest opposition on paper.

Saibari is expected to retain his place as the focal point of Ouahbi's attack against Scotland on Friday, barring any surprises, and for the matches beyond. El Kaabi, who was used only from the bench during pre-tournament preparations, is expected to start among the substitutes for the third successive time.

Saibari completes Bayern Munich medical

A thrilling draw. ?#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 14, 2026

Away from the pitch, the 2025-26 Eredivisie player of the year is on the verge of a sensational move to Bayern Munich after a stellar season at PSV — 19 goals and nine assists in 37 appearances.

According to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Saibari has already completed his medical with the back-to-back Bundesliga champions. Plettenberg reported: 'Medical took place in recent days at Morocco's camp in New Jersey. Digital signing of contract until 2031 now being prepared. Physical signing planned after World Cup.'

He is set to sign a deal until 2031, with the fee understood to be in the region of £44-47m (€52-55m). The deal is expected to be formally announced after the World Cup.