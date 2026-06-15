Man City news: Josko Gvardiol 'on the verge' of contract decision amid Real Madrid, Barcelona interest

By Carter White | 15 Jun 2026 17:06

Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol has reportedly moved closer to signing a new contract at the Etihad.

The 24-year-old is one of the best defenders in the Premier League in the books of many when fit and firing, with the youngster supposedly attracting the attention of European powerhouses Real Madrid in recent times.

After recovering from an injury-plagued term for the Citizens, Gvardiol is part of the Croatia squad looking for World Cup glory in North America, with the Chequered Ones playing England in Group L on Wednesday night.

The two favourites of the section clash at Dallas Stadium in round one of the group stage, locking horns on the world stage for the first time since that iconic semi-final battle at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Croatia got the better of Gareth Southgate's Three Lions that day, however, England are the overwhelming favourites to top Group L by the end of next week to comfortably book a spot in the last 32.

© Imago / Ryan Crockett / Every Second

Gvardiol closing in on new Man City deal?

According to Sky Sports News, Manchester City are closing in on a major deal involving a player in their current squad, one which is set to be led by former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca next season.

The report claims that Croatia international Gvardiol is on the verge of signing a new-and-improved contract at the Etihad Stadium, where he arrived from RB Leipzig for £77.6m in the summer of 2023.

The 24-year-old's current deal on the blue side of Manchester is set to expire at the end of the 2027-28 campaign, meaning that the defender is in no danger of leaving the club on a free transfer anytime soon.

Nevertheless, the Citizens are supposedly keen to reward Gvardiol for his stellar displays over the past three years, with his new contract said to be valid until the summer of 2031, committing his long-term future to Man City.

The 48-time international has been courted by the majority of Europe's elite clubs in recent times, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich all keen on capturing the talents of the defender.

© Imago / Grubisic

Gvardiol's magical summer?

Croatia are arguably the most experienced side at this summer's World Cup, with a surprising amount of their 2018 final overachievers still part of the plans across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Ready for his second World Cup finals after appearing in the Qatar edition on seven occasions, Gvardiol is a baby in comparison to many of his compatriots and counterparts at the top end of the pitch.

The Man City defender is set to be given the unenviable task of keeping Harry Kane quiet on Wednesday night, when Croatia and England clash in a meeting of two international heavyweights.