Man City summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for the Citizens in 2026 window

By Oliver Thomas | 15 Jun 2026 07:10

The post-Pep Guardiola era has begun at Manchester City, having bid farewell to their most successful manager after 10 glorious, trophy-laden years at the Etihad Stadium.

Enzo Maresca is expected to be appointed head coach of the Citizens, who won an EFL Cup and FA Cup double last season but were pipped to the Premier League title by Arsenal.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man City’s confirmed transfer activity for the 2026 summer window.

Man City confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

None

Man City confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Bernardo Silva (CM | Released)

John Stones (CB | Released)

Jahmai Simpson-Pusey (CB) | £4.75m to FC Koln)

Manuel Akanji (CB) | £13m to Inter Milan)

Man City net spend: Summer 2026

Man City total spend summer 2026: £0m

Man City total income summer 2026: £17.75m

Man City net spend summer 2026: £17.75m

Latest Man City transfer rumours for summer 2026

In

© Imago / SOPA Images

Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest)

Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United)

Givairo Read (Feyenoord)

Eli Junior Kroupi (Bournemouth)

Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday)

Out

© Imago / Every Second Media

Rodri (Real Madrid)

Savinho (Manchester City)

James Trafford (Newcastle United)

Tijjani Reijnders (Atletico Madrid)

Nathan Ake (Bournemouth)

You can find a complete list of the latest Man City transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.