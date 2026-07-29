Man United transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - July 29

By Ben Knapton | 29 Jul 2026 06:04

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester United transfer news blog on Wednesday, July 29!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at Old Trafford, as head coach Michael Carrick strengthens his Red Devils squad ahead of their highly-anticipated return to the Champions League.

Today's Man United transfer headlines

Man United transfer news today: What's happening on July 29?

The story of the day on July 28 for United was a significant pricing obstacle in the search for a Marcus Rashford replacement, with Carrick said to have been informed that the club's primary winger target in the Premier League - Everton's Iliman Ndiaye - is valued at around £70m by his current club.

The fee is consistent with the market rate being demanded for several high-quality attacking options United have been linked with throughout this window, and United must also fend off Saudi Pro League competition to land the Toffees man.

A former United player intervened publicly on July 28, urging Danny Welbeck to reject advances from Chelsea and join the Red Devils instead, with United believed to be in genuine competition for their erstwhile protege.

The Roma angle involving a potential Rashford and Manu Kone exchange remains live from the previous day, with the Italian club supposedly interested in accommodating Rashford on loan as part of a negotiation that could bring the French midfielder to Old Trafford for around £51, should a cash-plus-player structure be agreed.

Rashford is believed to hold a £40m release clause applicable to all clubs with the exception of Manchester City and Liverpool, but United are thought to be reluctant to allow a direct rival to benefit, preferring a European destination.

The Aurelien Tchouameni situation is approaching a moment of clarity at Real Madrid, with United understood to be monitoring whether the France international's contract situation opens a pathway for a move before September.