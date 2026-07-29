Liverpool transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - July 29

By Ben Knapton | 29 Jul 2026 05:50

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Liverpool transfer news blog on Wednesday, July 29!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at Anfield, as new head coach Andoni Iraola works to restore the 2024-25 Premier League champions to their former glories in the wake of Arne Slot and Mohamed Salah’s exits.

Today's Liverpool transfer headlines

Liverpool transfer news today: What's happening on July 29?

The Barcola saga rolled into a third consecutive day on July 28 with no club-to-club breakthrough, the central obstacle understood to be the £145m asking price Paris Saint-Germain have placed on the France international, a figure Liverpool are believed to be actively working to reduce through negotiations.

Barcola is said to have given Liverpool priority over other suitors and has agreed terms with the Reds, with his current PSG deal running to 2028 and no extension in the pipeline due to his refusal to pen fresh terms.

The complication that emerged earlier in the week remains unresolved: PSG are supposedly no longer motivated to raise funds from a Barcola sale after the breakdown of the Yan Diomande deal, meaning the European champions are thought to be content to hold firm at their asking price for now.

Liverpool are believed to be targeting a compromise somewhere in the region of £120m, a figure PSG's own reading of the summer market makes unlikely in the short term given the benchmarks they see in the Morgan Rogers and Elliot Anderson transfers.

Pre-season continues with a fixture against Wrexham in New York on July 28, with Andoni Iraola understood to be managing his squad's workloads carefully ahead of a season that will largely be defined by how quickly the Mohamed Salah succession question is resolved.

Ibrahim Mbaye of PSG is a lower-cost alternative in Liverpool's thinking, though the 18-year-old Senegal international is now thought to be attracting interest from at least four Premier League clubs, limiting Liverpool's ability to move at their own pace.

Victor Munoz remains the only senior signing of the summer, leaving an increasingly visible gap in the squad that Iraola's staff are working to fill before the window closes in September.