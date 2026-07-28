Liverpool transfer news: Bradley Barcola 'verbally agrees' to join Liverpool - but major obstacle could scupper move

By Ben Sully | 29 Jul 2026 00:34

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Bradley Barcola has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to join Liverpool.

The Reds have already strengthened their wide options with the addition of Victor Munoz earlier this summer.

However, Liverpool are still in the market for a new winger, something that was recently made clear by head coach Andoni Iraola.

Speaking to reporters last week, Iraola insisted the club "definitely need to sign a winger" before the end of the transfer window.

© Imago / David Rawcliffe, Propaganda Photo

Barcola gives green light to Liverpool move

Liverpool have made Barcola their top attacking target, but it remains to be seen whether they can pull off a deal.

According to L'Equipe, via The Mirror, Barcola has verbally agreed to join the Reds after holding positive talks with Iraola.

However, Liverpool and PSG are said to be some way off in their respective valuations of the France international.

A recent report claimed that the Parisians are demanding £145m to sanction Barcola's sale this summer.

Liverpool are seemingly reluctant to pay such a fee for a player who has just two years remaining on his contract.

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin/Icon Sport

Should Liverpool be wary of Arsenal?

Arsenal were believed to be in the mix for Barcola's signature before they cooled their interest to pursue a move for Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, who has just a year left on his current contract.

However, Arsenal have been dealt a major blow in their pursuit of the Brazilian, with the latest developments suggesting that he will remain at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond the end of the summer window.

The Gunners will need to consider alternative targets if they believe there is no hope of pulling off a deal for the 26-year-old.

They will surely consider Barcola as an option, although any potential pursuit will most likely depend on whether PSG are willing to reduce their asking price.