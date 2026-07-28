Liverpool transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - July 28

By Ben Knapton | 28 Jul 2026 09:05

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Liverpool transfer news blog on Tuesday, July 28!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at Anfield, as new head coach Andoni Iraola works to restore the 2024-25 Premier League champions to their former glories in the wake of Arne Slot and Mohamed Salah’s exits.

Today's Liverpool transfer headlines

Liverpool transfer news today: What's happening on July 28?

The number that stopped the transfer market in its tracks on July 27 was £145m, the asking price Paris Saint-Germain have supposedly placed on Bradley Barcola after the France winger chose not to sign a new contract, with the European champions benchmarking their demand against the Morgan Rogers and Elliot Anderson deals from the same summer window.

Sports Mole's analysis challenged that comparison directly, noting that Rogers and Anderson both had Premier League experience and longer contracts, while Barcola has no English track record and was largely outshone by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in PSG's own squad last season.

Despite the asking price, Liverpool are believed to be actively working to agree a compromise in the region of £140m, with Barcola understood to have given priority to the Merseyside club over other suitors.

The pursuit suffered a setback simultaneously when PSG issued a public statement on their Yan Diomande failure, meaning they are no longer motivated to sell Barcola to raise funds for an incoming purchase.

Liverpool have made only one senior signing so far this summer in Victor Munoz, and with Mohamed Salah's departure unaddressed and the new season under Andoni Iraola now approaching, the pressure to close a deal at an acceptable fee is intensifying.

Liverpool supposedly also joined Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Chelsea in pursuing another PSG attacker in Ibrahim Mbaye, an 18-year-old Senegal international valued at around £42m, a low-cost alternative to Barcola but one who would likely struggle to make the same impact right away.