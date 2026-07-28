Man Utd legend tells 13-goal striker to reject Chelsea and join Old Trafford in surprise summer deal

By Lewis Blain | 28 Jul 2026 08:09

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged Danny Welbeck to snub interest from Chelsea and make a shock return to Old Trafford.

The former England defender made his feelings clear after reports emerged linking the Brighton and Hove Albion striker with a move to Stamford Bridge.

It would certainly be one of the most surprising transfers of the summer.

Rio Ferdinand wants Danny Welbeck return at Man Utd

© Imago / IMAGO / Michael Potts

Ferdinand reacted to reports from The Athletic's David Ornstein that Chelsea are exploring a move for the 35-year-old forward by issuing a passionate plea for his former Red Devils teammate to return to Old Trafford instead.

Responding on social media, Ferdinand wrote: "Welbs…. Ignore + come back home! Champions League football next season in Manchester."

? Welbs…. Ignore + come back home!

Champions League football next season in Manchester https://t.co/HHLpaR96gW — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) July 27, 2026

The comments came after reports claimed Chelsea are considering a move for the Brighton striker, with new boss Xabi Alonso said to value the veteran's quality, experience and leadership as the Blues weigh up a deal.

Welbeck enjoyed a somewhat productive Premier League campaign last season, scoring 13 goals for the Seagulls to prove he remains an effective top-flight striker despite his advancing years.

Should Man Utd re-sign Danny Welbeck?

© Imago / Sportimage

As romantic as the idea sounds, this feels like a transfer that United should avoid.

There is no questioning Welbeck's professionalism or what he would bring to the dressing room. His experience, work ethic and understanding of the club's culture would undoubtedly make him a popular figure, while 13 Premier League goals last season show he can still contribute at the highest level.

However, United need to keep looking forward rather than backwards. Across his top-flight career, Welbeck has scored 90 goals in 400 league appearances - a respectable return, but not one that suggests he is the answer to United's long-term attacking issues.

With the club back in the Champions League and looking to compete for the biggest honours again, recruitment should focus on players entering or approaching their peak years rather than on veterans in the closing stages of their careers.

Ferdinand's comments will undoubtedly resonate with supporters who remember Welbeck's first spell fondly, but sentiment should not dictate transfer policy.

Chelsea could benefit from adding an experienced squad player, yet United would be better served investing in a striker capable of leading the line for years rather than one final nostalgic reunion.