Joshua Zirkzee transfer update: Out-of-favour Manchester United forward could leave Old Trafford after Italian heavyweight offers lifeline

By Seye Omidiora | 27 Jul 2026 23:26

Juventus are reportedly actively pursuing a deal to sign Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee to bolster their attacking options.

The Serie A giants have shifted their focus to the 25-year-old Dutchman after negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain for Randal Kolo Muani stalled.

Zirkzee has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford after starting just five Premier League matches under Michael Carrick and Ruben Amorim last season.

Unable to make the desired impact in Manchester, the former Bologna forward's future has been subject to several rumours, and the 25-year-old may be close to a way out of his unfortunate Premier League situation.

Juventus 'lead race' for Zirkzee with buy option

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

The Sun reports that the Turin outfit are now leading the race for his signature and hope to secure an initial loan agreement.

This proposed package includes a £30m option to buy the Netherlands international permanently at the end of the campaign.

Zirkzee is reportedly positive about a potential move to the Allianz Stadium as he seeks to reignite his stalled career.

The forward previously enjoyed successful stints in Italian football during a loan spell at Parma and a permanent stay with Bologna, for whom he scored 14 goals in 58 appearances.

Zirkzee 'seeks' Serie A return to rediscover confidence

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

While domestic rivals Roma also maintain a long-standing interest in the forward, Juventus are believed to be firm favourites after moving swiftly.

United officials are willing to accept the valuation as a fair reflection of his inconsistent performances since his £36.5m arrival in 2024.

With Benjamin Sesko and Mateus Cunha the likely centre-forward options for Carrick in 2026-27, regular playing time could be an issue for Zirkzee in Manchester.

A return to Italy could provide the perfect environment for him to rebuild his confidence and rediscover his goalscoring touch under manager Luciano Spalletti.