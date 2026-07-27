Preview: Santos vs UCV - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 27 Jul 2026 22:27

Santos will look to finish the job when they welcome Universidad Central to Vila Belmiro on Wednesday for the second leg of their 2026 Copa Sudamericana playoff tie.

Cuca's side hold a commanding 4-1 advantage from the first leg and are firmly in the driving seat to reach the last 16, while Universidad Central need a remarkable turnaround to keep their continental campaign alive.

Match preview

Santos go into the decisive Copa Sudamericana tie shortly after a 2-2 draw with Chapecoense last Saturday at the Vila Belmiro.

Neymar scored both of Santos's goals, in the 36th and 89th minutes, the latter from a penalty, securing the point that took the club to 22 points in 14th place in the Brazilian championship.

The advantage built in the first leg leaves Santos in a comfortable position. In Valencia, Venezuela, Santos beat Universidad Central 4-1, with goals from Gabriel Bontempo, Gabriel Menino, Thaciano and Rony.

Under Cuca, Santos look to balance possession with quick transitions. Neymar, Álvaro Barreal and Benjamín Rollheiser lead the attacking line, with the plan being to press from the opening minutes to prevent any response from the Venezuelan side.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Cuca is also managing the schedule between the Brasileirão and the Copa Sudamericana, keeping an eye on the squad's fatigue levels.

Supporters arrive confident for the match, though the message from within the club is one of caution, since the winners will face Ecuador's Macará in the next round of the competition.

Universidad Central arrive on the back of winning the 2025 Liga FUTVE, their second title of the professional era and their first since 1957. Under Daniel Sasso, the Venezuelan side played in the Copa Libertadores but were eliminated in the group stage, finishing behind Independiente del Valle and Rosario Central.

Domestically, the team have alternated between good spells and inconsistency. Before travelling to Brazil, they lost 3-2 to Portuguesa Futbol Club, and combined with the four goals conceded in the first meeting with Santos, their recent form highlights defensive issues.

Santos Copa Sudamericana form:

W

Santos form (all competitions):

W W W L W D

UCV Copa Sudamericana form:

L

UCV form (all competitions):

D L L W L L

Team News

© Imago

Santos go into the decider with a relatively settled treatment room. Neymar and Gabigol returned to the starting eleven for the 2-2 draw with Chapecoense — both having been rested for the first leg — and are no longer absentees. Midfielder Gustavo Henrique remains sidelined with a right hamstring injury, along with Vinicius Lira, who is out with a serious knee ligament injury.

The main uncertainty, however, is tactical rather than physical. With the 4-1 lead built in Valencia, Santos can lose by up to two goals and still progress, which gives Cuca scope to rest key men such as Neymar, Gabigol and Barreal — all three of whom played on Saturday — with an eye on the Brasileirão, a competition in which Santos are fighting against relegation.

As for players on yellow cards, Gabriel Menino and Gonzalo Escobar were both booked in the first leg. A further yellow would rule them out of the last 16 should Santos progress. Otherwise, the club have no suspensions for the match at the Vila Belmiro.

Universidad Central have no fresh injury concerns, the same picture as in the first leg, giving Daniel Sasso the freedom to select his strongest available side. Their dilemma is more tactical than physical: needing a four-goal victory to progress, the coach is expected to consider attacking changes, with Maicol Ruiz — scorer of Venezuela's goal in the first leg — a possible starter.

Santos possible starting lineup:

Gabriel BrazAo; Gabriel Menino, Lucas VerIssimo, JoAo Ananias, Gonzalo Escobar; Christian Oliva, Gabriel Bontempo, BenjamIn Rollheiser; Miguelito (Neymar), Thaciano (Barreal), Rony (Gabigol). Manager: Cuca.

UCV possible starting lineup:

Giancarlo Schiavone; Kendrys Silva, Francisco Sole, Gonzalo Mottes, Yohan Cumana; Edwin Mosquera, Juan Camilo Zapata, Edwin Peraza, Samuel Sosa; Williams Lugo, Alexander Granko. Manager: Daniel Sasso.

We say: Santos 3-0 UCV

Santos head into the return leg firmly in control after their emphatic 4-1 victory away from home, and they should dictate proceedings from the outset at Vila Belmiro given the gulf in quality between the two sides.

With Universidad Central forced to commit bodies forward in search of an unlikely comeback, Neymar and company should find plenty of space to exploit, and we expect Santos to secure another comfortable victory and cruise into the last 16.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.