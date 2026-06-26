Neymar future: Brazil star 'walks away' from talks with MLS club

By Darren Plant | 26 Jun 2026 15:01

Neymar has reportedly decided to end transfer discussions with FC Cincinnati.

The 34-year-old is currently focused on trying to help Brazil in a sixth World Cup, with the attacker making his first appearance at the 2026 tournament in a 3-0 victory over Scotland on Wednesday night.

However, with six months remaining on his contract at Santos, his club future is also a hot topic of debate.

As it stands, Neymar appears likely to remain at his boyhood club for the rest of 2026 as they bid to avoid relegation from Brasileirao.

Nevertheless, as per The Athletic, talks have been taking place over a future transfer to MLS.

© Imago

Why has Neymar ended FC Cincinnati talks?

The report alleges that Neymar had grown frustrated of minimal progress being made during discussions.

Although it is claimed that no official offer was made by FC Cincinnati, Neymar is said to have wanted to join the team sitting in seventh place in the Eastern Conference table.

At this point in time, a move to FC Cincinnati looks increasingly unlikely, but Neymar is reportedly open to making the switch to another team in MLS.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

What next for Neymar?

Neymar has the freedom to make his own career decisions from June 30 onwards, and he appears destined to take on a new challenge.

Despite returning to Santos in January 2025 to contribute 17 goals and eight assists from 43 appearances across all competitions, a lack of title challenge seems likely to point Neymar towards the exit door.

While it is not categorically stated that MLS will be his next move, it is certainly the most likely destination.

He will first concentrate on Brazil matters, with the South American giants currently preparing to take on Japan in the last 32 of the competition on June 29.