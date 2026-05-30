Neymar injury update: World Cup games Brazil legend could miss following latest fitness setback

By Carter White | 30 May 2026 23:00

Brazil legend Neymar has suffered another injury setback ahead of the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Earlier this month, the Santos attacker was named in the 26-man squad of Selecao for football's biggest tournament by head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who has taken charge of 10 international matches so far.

The former Real Madrid boss oversaw the conclusion of Brazil's World Cup qualification campaign, in which they fell significantly short of their usual standards, yet still managed to make the 48-team festival of football.

The announcement of Neymar in the squad by Ancelotti sparked jubilant scenes in the conference room and across the South American country, whose people are desperate to witness their modern-day hero lift the ultimate prize.

The ex-Barcelona man has appeared just eight times in the top flight of Brazilian football for Santos this year, scoring four goals and providing two assists after battling back from an injury issue.

© Imago

Neymar suffers new injury ahead of World Cup

Neymar's inclusion in the World Cup squad of Brazil came directly at the expense of Chelsea striker Joao Pedro, who will watch the competition from home despite an impressive season at Stamford Bridge.

That controversial decision from Ancelotti could be on its way to backfiring, however, with an MRI scan revealing that the 34-year-old attacker has suffered a calf strain ahead of the tournament.

Selecao doctors are suggesting a timeline of two to three weeks for the recovery of Neymar, who is yet to reach full fitness after almost three years of interrupted action due to a number of fitness problems.

The one-time Champions League winner was never expected to start the opening game of the World Cup, with Vinicius Jr, Raphinha and potentially Endrick set to be the main attackers for Ancelotti's side.

It is believed that Neymar 'cried for hours' after his recent call-up, with the creative genius looking to make his first senior international appearance since 2023 in North America this summer.

© Imago

Which games could Neymar miss?

Ancelotti's plan to ease Neymar back into Brazil action over the next fortnight has been scrapped following the player's latest setback, keeping him off the grass for potentially three weeks.

As a result of a troublesome calf-related injury, the 34-year-old will be unable to feature in either of Selecao's warm-up fixtures - the first arriving at the Maracana against Panama on Sunday night.

A friendly clash with Mohamed Salah's Egypt will also come too soon for Neymar, who is a major doubt to make the matchday squad for Brazil's opening World Cup game with Morocco on June 13.