Why Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium could host Champions League football next season

By Ben Sully | 26 Jun 2026 17:04 , Last updated: 26 Jun 2026 17:04

Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium could reportedly be used as a venue for Shakhtar Donetsk's Champions League fixtures.

The Bees narrowly missed out on the opportunity to bring Conference League football to the Gtech Community Stadium next season.

Keith Andrews's side finished the 2025-26 Premier League in ninth position, just outside the Conference League qualification spot on goal difference.

However, there is still a possibility that Brentford's stadium could host European football in the 2026-27 season.

© Iconsport / SOPA Images, SOPA Images Limited / Alamy

Brentford in talks to host Champions League fixtures

According to BBC Sport, Brentford are in discussions with Ukrainian side Shakhtar over hosting their Champions League games for the upcoming season.

Shakhtar have to play their European games away from their home stadium due to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Arda Turan's side won the 2025-26 Ukrainian Premier League title, initially securing them a spot in the third phase of Champions League qualifying.

However, they were subsequently moved into the main draw due to the fact Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain had already qualified through their Ligue 1 title success.

? Gtech Community Stadium pic.twitter.com/vNEd1YjwPT — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 11, 2026

Europe's biggests club could play at Brentford

UEFA are said to have no issue with Shakhtar playing at the Gtech Community Stadium as the ground meets all of the required regulations.

If a deal is finalised between Brentford and Shakhtar, the Gtech Community Stadium would be just the second London ground to host Champions League football in the forthcoming season, along with Arsenal's Emirates Stadium.

Shakhtar are provisionally in pot three for the league phase draw, which will take place on August 27.

The Gtech Community Stadium has become accustomed to hosting Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Aston Villa.

But there are a number of major European sides who potentially play at Brentford's home ground if a deal if agreed with Shakhtar.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Roma, Napoli, Sporting Lisbon and Porto are all among the clubs that will compete in next season's Champions League.