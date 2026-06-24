Brentford transfer news: Bee show 'serious interest' in 11-goal Premier League striker

By Ben Sully | 24 Jun 2026 22:43 , Last updated: 24 Jun 2026 22:45

Brentford have reportedly identified Burnley forward Zian Flemming as a potential transfer target.

The Dutchman scored 11 goals in 29 Premier League appearances last term, but his efforts could not stop Burnley from dropping back down to the Championship.

However, it seems unlikely that he will remain at Turf Moor for the club's promotion bid, with a number of clubs said to be showing an interest in his services.

According to Voetbal International, Premier League side Brentford are among those who are keen on recruiting the 27-year-old striker.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Brentford set for fierce transfer battle

The report claims that the Bees are showing 'serious interest' in the Burnley man, although they face competition in the battle to secure his signature.

Other unnamed Premier League clubs have enquired about his situation, while there is also thought to be interest from other top-five leagues.

Flemming is willing to consider a move outside the Premier League, especially if there is an opportunity to play in European competition, something he has not done in his senior career.

Burnley are in a relatively strong negotiating position due to the fact that Flemming still has three years to run on his contract.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Why are Brentford in the market for a new striker?

On the face of it, there may seem little need for Brentford to sign a new centre-forward following Igor Thiago's impressive 2025-26 campaign.

The 24-year-old finished second in the Premier League scoring charts with 22 goals in 38 Premier League appearances.

However, there are no real senior alternatives to Thiago in the squad, leaving them at risk of being left without a number nine in the event of an injury to the Brazil international.

Flemming would be a strong backup option given his recent Premier League experience, although it remains to be seen whether he would join the club knowing there is a strong possibility he would have to settle for minutes off the bench.