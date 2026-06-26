Brentford transfer news: Bees in Jaidon Anthony talks as Burnley 'set' asking price

By Ben Sully | 26 Jun 2026 14:05

Brentford have reportedly opened talks over a potential move for Burnley winger Jaidon Anthony.

The 26-year-old is attracting interest after scoring nine goals and four assists in 38 competitive appearances.

Anthony was unable to keep Burnley in the Premier League, but he is keen to continue his career in the English top flight.

According to BBC Sport, Brentford are in discussions over a deal to bring Anthony to the Gtech Community Stadium.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Burnley set Anthony asking price

The report claims that the Bees are leading the race ahead of several unnamed Premier League teams.

Anthony appears keen on the move, while Brentford boss Keith Andrews believes the winger would be a good fit for his style of play.

Burnley are set to demand around £20m for a player who is under contract until the summer of 2029.

It is unclear whether Brentford are willing to pay that fee or if they will look to negotiate a reduced price with Burnley.

© Imago / Sportimage

Why are Brentford looking for a new winger?

Brentford have been left light in wide areas after Reiss Nelson returned to Arsenal at the end of his loan spell.

Andrews's current wide options include Kevin Schade, Dango Outarra, Keane Lewis-Potter and Romelle Donovan.

Brentford need at least one new winger, but they may even be tempted to recruit two new wide players in an effort to build a squad that can achieve European qualification after going so close last season.

The Bees finished in ninth spot in the Premier League table, missing out on a top-eight finish on goal difference.