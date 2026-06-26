Jordan vs. Argentina: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Carter White | 26 Jun 2026 13:44

Already assured of top spot in Group J, Argentina play Jordan in Arlington, Texas at the World Cup on Sunday morning.

The current holders are looking to maintain their 100% record at this summer's tournament, whilst Jordan are hoping to end their campaign on a shock high.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Jordan vs. Argentina kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 3am UK time on Sunday.

Where is Jordan vs. Argentina being played?

The World Cup fixture between Jordan and Argentina is being played at Dallas Stadium, Texas, United States.

The Arlington venue hosted England's 4-2 win over Croatia earlier in the tournament.

How to watch Jordan vs. Argentina in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on BBC One - all 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via BBC iPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup fixture will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for Jordan and Argentina?

In truth, not much. Sitting three points ahead of both Austria and Algeria at the top of the standings, Argentina can no longer be taken off top spot in Group J due to their superior head-to-head records over the aforementioned duo.

The head-to-head tiebreaker rule has ended Jordan's World Cup campaign after two matches, with the tournament minnows unable to climb above either Austria or Algeria into third spot in the section.

With a round-of-32 tie already booked, Argentina could make a number of changes for this match to rest legs, with star man Lionel Messi unlikely to feature for the entire 90 minutes at Dallas Stadium.

> Our full preview of Jordan vs. Argentina can be viewed here