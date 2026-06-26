Leeds United transfer news: 'Major Karl Darlow update' amid Manchester United interest

By Carter White | 26 Jun 2026 12:42

Leeds United goalkeeper Karl Darlow is reportedly set to sign a new contract despite interest from Manchester United.

The 35-year-old has been the subject of transfer speculation since the end of the 2025-26 campaign, in which he wrestled his way into the starting XI of head coach Daniel Farke in West Yorkshire.

It has been suggested that Champions League-competing Man United are admirers of Darlow, holding talks with his representatives over a potential lucrative move to the Theatre of Dreams this summer.

Taking over from Lucas Perri as first-choice goalkeeper for Leeds last season, the Welshman managed 22 Premier League appearances as the Whites finished in 14th spot, keeping five clean sheets.

After a failed World Cup playoff campaign in March, Darlow was part of Wales' summer camp for friendlies against Ghana and Romania, playing 90 minutes of the 1-1 draw against the Black Stars in Cardiff on June 2.

© Imago

Man Utd snubbed by Darlow?

According to The Leeds Press, a major update has been revealed regarding the Elland Road future of Darlow, who has played 38 matches for the club since joining from Newcastle United in 2023.

The report claims that the veteran shot-stopper is set to snub the advances of Manchester United in order to sign a new two-year contract in West Yorkshire, committing his future until the summer of 2028.

After contract negotiations stalled in recent weeks, there was a general feeling that Darlow's time at Elland Road was fast approaching its end, however, the goalkeeper is now believed to be on the verge of putting pen to paper.

It is understood that the Wales international would prefer to remain as Leeds' first-choice option, opposed to arriving at the Theatre of Dreams and playing second fiddle of Senne Lammens.

It is believed that Leeds are still targeting a move for a new goalkeeper who could arrive at Elland Road and become the second-choice option behind Darlow, replacing Frenchman Perri next season.

© Imago

Major news for Leeds

After a very impressive 2025-26 campaign, it is no surprise to see that a number of the Premier League's biggest clubs are sniffing around the talents of Leeds players such as goalkeeper Darlow.

At the age of 35, it may have been tempting for the shot-stopper to snatch at a lucrative contract from Manchester United, sit on the bench for the majority of the season and collect his pay cheque in peace.

That is clearly not the mentality of the Welshman, who is set to remain at Elland Road and lead a top-half push for Farke's side, with the new campaign kicking off at former club Nottingham Forest on August 22.