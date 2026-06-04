Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'identify' established goalkeeper as potential Karl Darlow upgrade

By Carter White | 04 Jun 2026 12:22

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Shakhtar Donetsk goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk as an upgrade on Karl Darlow.

Despite performing admirably this season, Darlow could be set to become the Whites' second-choice shot-stopper during the new campaign, when the Elland Road club will be targeting a top-half finish.

Leeds supposedly asked Brighton & Hove Albion for the summer availability of Carl Rushworth, who was a rock in between the sticks for Coventry in 2025-26 as they secured promotion to the Premier League.

Frank Lampard's Sky Blues will lock horns with Daniel Farke's men next term, with Leeds comfortably avoiding relegation during their first season back on the top table of English football.

Despite a 3-0 loss at Championship-bound West Ham United on the final day of the Premier League season, the West Yorkshire side came nowhere near a bottom-three finish during the final gameweeks.

© Iconsport / ANP

Leeds eyeing Darlow upgrade?

According to Football Insider, Leeds are preparing for a summer of seismic change in their goalkeeping ranks, where veteran Darlow is currently the pick of the men in between the Elland Road sticks.

However, the report claims that the Whites are looking for an upgrade on the Wales international this summer, with Riznyk of Shakhtar Donetsk taking the fancy of the Premier League competitors.

It is understood that the 27-year-old would arrive at Elland Road and become the automatic first-choice option in net following his impressive displays for the Ukrainian side in the Conference League this term.

Shakhtar navigated a route to the semi-finals of UEFA's third-tier club competition, before losing out to eventual winners Crystal Palace over two legs, with the Eagles' Premier League quality proving too hot to handle.

It is believed that Darlow will be offered a new contract at Elland Road as he heads towards the role of backup goalkeeper, whereas the future of Frenchman Lucas Perri is supposedly uncertain.

© Imago

Leeds' PL return

After one third of the Premier League campaign, Leeds were struggling to match up to the standards of the division, however, a tactical switch from head coach Farke changed the narrative in West Yorkshire.

Adopting a 3-5-2 system, the Whites started an excellent run of form over the festive period and never looked back, distancing themselves from West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur in the relegation dogfight.

Following a comfortable 14th-placed finish on 47 points, there is clearly an appetite from Leeds to develop into a team capable of challenging for European spots in the Premier League next term.