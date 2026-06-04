Barcelona transfer news: La Masia graduate once eyed by Manchester United and Chelsea heading to Monaco

By Axel Clody | 04 Jun 2026 11:45

Barcelona and Monaco are in advanced negotiations over a summer transfer that is expected to reach approximately £20 million (€23 million).

Last summer, the two clubs agreed a season-long loan for Ansu Fati, with an option to buy set at £9.5 million (€11 million). The Spanish forward is expected to complete a permanent move to the Principality, freeing up space in Barcelona's finances. The healthy relationship between the two clubs could now lead to another deal this summer.

Barca and Monaco closing in on agreement for Marc Casado

© Imago / David Ramirez / ZUMA Press Wire

While Caio Henrique has been discussed as an alternative to Joao Cancelo at left-back, it is another sale from Barcelona to Monaco that appears to be taking shape.

Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari reported on Wednesday that negotiations are well advanced between the Catalan giants and Monaco for a permanent transfer of Marc Casado.

The Spanish defensive midfielder is considered an inevitable departure from Camp Nou this summer. With a backup role in midfield — behind Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Gavi and the emerging Marc Bernal — and interest from several clubs in the Premier League and Saudi Arabia, Casado represents the perfect candidate for a sale to replenish the club's coffers ahead of bigger investments.

A £20 million deal that suits all parties

© Imago

According to Nicolo Schira, Casado is very close to joining Monaco this summer in a deal worth £15.5 million (€18 million) plus a further £4.3 million (€5 million) in performance-related add-ons. Barcelona will retain a 20 per cent sell-on clause for any future transfer of the 22-year-old, who is expected to sign a contract running until June 2031.

The deal makes sense for all parties involved. Monaco, who will compete in the Conference League next season, need to recruit a midfielder following the likely departure of Lamine Camara, and represent an attractive destination for Casado, who would accumulate significantly more playing time. The Spain international is also set to triple his current salary.

From Barcelona's perspective, the club receives an immediate fee for a squad player valued at approximately £17 million (€20 million) on the open market, along with a healthy sell-on percentage that could prove lucrative down the line.