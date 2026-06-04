Preview: Argentina vs Honduras - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 04 Jun 2026 11:20

Playing the first of two warm-up matches ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Argentina clash with Honduras at Kyle Field in Texas on Saturday night for an international friendly.

La Albiceleste are beginning preparations as they seek to become only the third side in history to retain their global crown after winning the Qatar edition in December 2022.

Match preview

After March's Finalissima against Euro 2024 champions Spain was cancelled due to ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Argentina secured back-to-back friendly wins over relative minnows Mauritania and Zambia in Buenos Aires.

Whilst the drop-off in opposition quality must be accounted for, Lionel Scaloni's troops head into their summer fixtures in good form, winning five successive friendly matches, conceding just a single goal along the way.

Losing four of their 18 qualifiers for this World Cup, La Albiceleste were hardly untouchable yet managed to finish nine points ahead of second-placed Ecuador in the CONMEBOL standings, and a mammoth 10 points in front of Brazil in fifth spot.

Preparing for his sixth World Cup finals appearance, Lionel Messi was the headline act for Argentina during their qualification campaign once again, with the little magician leading his fellow countrymen in both goals (8) and assists (3).

Scaloni's men face Honduras in Texas this weekend before a final friendly against European underdogs Iceland in Alabama on June 10 - a week before the South Americans commence their major tournament schedule with a Group J fixture against Algeria.

© Imago

Given the honour of taking on the current world champions this weekend, Honduras were part of arguably the saddest story of World Cup qualifying as they missed out on progression by the narrowest of margins.

In the middle of November, a victory at the base of Costa Rica would have secured a spot at this summer's tournament ahead of Haiti, however, a goalless draw meant La Bicolor missed out on the intercontinental playoffs on goal difference.

Following that heartbreaking contest at INS Estadio, Reinaldo Rueda left his post as Honduras head coach after a two-year stint, with Spaniard Jose Francisco Molina tasked with picking up the pieces of a failed qualification campaign.

A standout star for La Bicolor, left winger Luis Palma provided six assists in CONCACAF qualifying, with the 26-year-old recently securing a permanent switch to Polish side Lech Poznan from Celtic.

Unsurprisingly, Argentina have enjoyed dominance over Honduras across their previous meetings, with La Albiceleste winning three straight matches in this fixture between 2003 and 2022.

Argentina International Friendlies form:

W W W W W W

Argentina form (all competitions):

L W W W W W

Honduras International Friendlies form:

D L D L L D

Honduras form (all competitions):

W D W L D D

Team News

© Imago / PHOTOxPHOTO

Fighting back from muscle fatigue, Argentina icon Messi has not taken part in full training so far in the pre-World Cup camp and will not feature against Honduras this weekend.

Coming off the back of an excellent campaign at Aston Villa, Emiliano Martinez is nursing a finger injury.

As a result, there is a toss-up between Juan Musso of Atletico Madrid and Marseille's Geronimo Rulli to start in goal on Saturday night.

Reducing options at the back for Scaloni's side, River Plate man Gonzalo Montiel is recovering from a muscular problem.

Recently reaching 35 caps for Honduras, Austin FC defender Joseph Rosales will enjoy familiar surroundings in Texas this weekend.

One to watch in La Bicolor ranks, Liverpool youngster Keyrol Figueroa netted 12 goals across 15 Premier League 2 appearances this season.

Argentina possible starting lineup:

Rulli; Molina, Martinez, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez; Alvarez, Martinez, Simeone

Honduras possible starting lineup:

Menjivar; Maldonado, Rosales, Vega, Melendez; Rodriguez, Arriaga, Alvarez, Ruiz; Palma, Rivas

We say: Argentina 4-1 Honduras

Despite missing the excellence of Messi, Argentina should be too strong for Honduras in Texas this weekend.

La Albiceleste are likely to rack up the goals against La Bicolor, who are still reeling from their qualification heartbreak in November.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.