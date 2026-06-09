World Cup 2026: Why Brazil, Argentina have critical advantage over France, Spain, England

By Ben Knapton | 09 Jun 2026 10:05 , Last updated: 09 Jun 2026 11:22

Reigning World Cup champions Argentina and near neighbours Brazil will have one critical advantage over the likes of France and Spain during the 2026 competition, a former winner has exclusively told Sports Mole.

Just two days remain before the historic 48-team tournament gets underway with Mexico vs. South Africa in Group A, after which many of the billed favourites will follow suit with their inaugural fixtures.

France and Spain are considered among the chief European contenders contenders for glory, with both Les Bleus and La Roja given the best odds to win the competition in our World Cup 2026 betting guide.

Argentina and Brazil are even considered to have less chance of winning the World Cup than England, but ex-Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has warned the UEFA representatives that the South American teams have one big factor in their favour.

Speaking exclusively to Sports Mole, the 1998 World Cup winner with France highlighted Argentina and Brazil's familiarity with the sweltering temperatures in North America, which should work to their benefit.

Brazil and Argentina's key World Cup advantage over France, Spain

© Iconsport / Anthony Bibard/FEP

Asked who his favourites were to win the competition, Leboeuf said: "There are many teams who are favourites for me. France are one up there for sure.

"Runner-up last time, a very good competitive squad, top players going forward, defensively sound and competitive in midfield. Spain will always be in the mix with a great talented squad who keep the ball well and won the last Euros and will be a threat of sure.

"Don’t rule out Brazil and Argentina as the climate will suit them a lot so they are definitely ones to watch this tournament."

Argentina stormed to first place in CONMEBOL Qualifying with 38 points from 18 matches, and Lionel Scaloni's men have won each of their last three games by an aggregate score of 9-1.

Brazil, on the other hand, could only muster a fifth-placed finish in the preliminary competition, although they have also triumphed in each of their last three friendlies against Croatia, Panama and Egypt, scoring 11 goals en route.

Which World Cup 2026 nations have the most valuable squads?

© Imago

Squad value does not always correlate with success, but Brazil and Argentina also rank below a few of their European counterparts when it comes to their players' projected price tags.

According to data from Transfermarkt, the most valuable World Cup 2026 nation is France, whose squad is worth a staggering £1.3bn thanks to the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Desire Doue, Rayan Cherki and William Saliba.

England are a semi-close second at £1.17bn, while Spain (£1.1bn), Portugal (£870m) and Germany (£817.6m) also rank higher than the South American duo.

Brazil sit sixth in the squad valuation rankings at £801.2m, while Argentina's total of £675.5m puts them in seventh place, but familiarity with the unforgiving North American conditions could prove priceless.

Frank Leboeuf was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of Betmaster's football betting odds.