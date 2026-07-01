Erling Haaland assesses Norway's chances against Brazil at World Cup: 'Nobody expected us to get this far'

By Axel Clody | 01 Jul 2026 06:27

Before the World Cup began, Norway were tipped as potential dark horses, and it is fair to say they have lived up to that billing. On Tuesday, the Scandinavians beat Ivory Coast 2-1 in Dallas to advance to the last 16, where they will face Brazil.

After Antonio Nusa had opened the scoring with a stunning first-half strike and Amad Diallo levelled with 15 minutes remaining, it was Erling Haaland, Norway's biggest star, who emerged to settle the tie in the closing stages.

The striker, the tournament's joint-second top scorer with five goals, highlighted that his side had managed to overcome the challenge of an 'excellent' team in a 'very tough' match.

When asked about Norway's chances against Brazil, he was typically candid. 'Very slim,' he said. But he was not without optimism. 'Nobody expected us to get this far. Brazil awaits in the last 16. It will be a fantastic challenge.'

Haaland believes the World Cup is transforming Norway

© Imago / Photo: Jon Olav Nesvold

Norway and their supporters have been one of the stories of this World Cup. Whether in the stands or on the streets of the United States, fans have performed the synchronised Viking Row, reinforcing their Norse heritage. The players have adopted the celebration too, performing it in front of supporters after every match.

It is a party to mark only Norway's fourth World Cup appearance, their first in the 21st century, having last competed at the tournament in 1998. 'It has been an extraordinary journey and it is a privilege to be part of it,' Haaland said.

'It is incredible to see the fans with tears in their eyes and to realise that the whole of Norway is with us. I feel this will change our country forever. There is a very special sense of unity around this team. It is hard to explain, but you feel that we are all connected in the same way.'

Speaking to FIFA after the match, the Manchester City forward struggled to contain his emotion. 'It is history, it feels unbelievable,' he said. 'We managed to qualify for the first time in 28 years, we managed to go through the group stage and now we have managed to go through to the next round and meet Brazil in New York.

It is incredible, so now everything is a bonus. Now we can play with our shoulders down and just enjoy it because I do not think we will ever have this feeling again.'

Norway's golden generation eye historic World Cup run

© Iconsport / Jon Olav Nesvold / BILDBYRÅN / COP 217

In the last 16, Norway have matched their best-ever World Cup campaigns, in 1938 and 1998. Boasting arguably the strongest generation in their history, led by Haaland alongside Martin Odegaard, Nusa and other standout performers from Europe's top leagues, they will look to make history by overcoming the five-time world champions.

Norway face Brazil on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.. The winners will meet the victors from the Mexico vs. Ecuador and England vs. DR Congo ties in the quarter-finals.