Bournemouth transfer news: Former Real Madrid forward 'close' to £25m move to Cherries

By Darren Plant | 02 Jul 2026 17:30

Bournemouth are reportedly closing in on the signing of Elche forward Alvaro Rodriguez.

With the Cherries playing in next season's Europa League, new head coach Marco Rose is required to strengthen his squad both in terms of numbers and quality.

That task comes at the same time as needing to retain the services of the likes of Alex Scott and Junior Kroupi, who have been linked with transfers elsewhere.

According to Sky Sports News, Bournemouth could be about to make a major statement with the acquisition of a former Real Madrid attacker.

© Imago

Who is Alvaro Rodriguez?

The report alleges that the 21-year-old is due to travel to England before the end of the week in order to conclude a £25m transfer.

During the early part of his career, the Uruguayan contributed one goal and one assist from 10 appearances in the colours of Real Madrid.

However, he has spent the last two campaigns at Getafe and Elche, first making 26 appearances for the former in 2024-25.

In 2025-26, Rodriguez chipped in with seven goals and five assists from 34 matches in La Liga, by far the best return of his young career.

Two of his seven goals came against Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

© Imago / Maximilian Koch

Rodriguez signing the first of many for Bournemouth?

While Rose will want to signing both younger players and those with experience, attracting Rodriguez to the Vitality Stadium is a major coup.

Despite the player having yet to make his senior debut for Uruguay, it is only a matter of time after their disappointing World Cup campaign.

In total, Rodriguez has 10 goals and six assists from 63 outings in Spain's top flight, and everything points to his career remaining on an upward trajectory.