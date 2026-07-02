Spurs transfer news: Another Premier League star being 'targeted' in big-money deal

By Darren Plant | 02 Jul 2026 18:34

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly have plans to make an approach for Bournemouth forward Junior Kroupi.

Spurs are currently going on what is an unprecedented spending spree at the start of the summer transfer window in an effort to steal a march on their Premier League rivals.

On Thursday morning, West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes became the latest addition to Roberto De Zerbi's squad.

Furthermore, Sandro Tonali will complete a £100m transfer from Newcastle United before the end of the week, adding to the likes of Martin Dubravka, Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke who have already signed for Spurs.

According to The Independent, in-demand Kroupi is the next player on Spurs' radar.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

How much would Spurs have to pay for Kroupi?

The report says that De Zerbi is now eager to strengthen in the final third, particularly with someone who can play down the left-hand side.

Spurs are allegedly prepared to pay big money for the France Under-21 international, who has also been linked with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

Bournemouth are said to have no intention of considering any offers that are below their valuation of £80m.

In his first year of Premier League football, Kroupi contributed 13 goals from 33 appearances in 2025-26.

Such has been his progression that a call-up to the France squad after the World Cup is a realistic possibility.

© Imago / Mark Pain

When will Spurs start considering player sales?

There will come a point when Spurs will want, and need, to start giving genuine consideration to player sales.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has been linked with a move to Italy, while Brighton & Hove Albion are pushing hard for Luka Vuskovic.

Left-back Souza, midfielder Lucas Bergvall, and one of Richarlison or Dominic Solanke may also be considered for exits.

De Zerbi will surely want to get his squad numbers down by the time that Spurs are through the opening weeks of pre-season.