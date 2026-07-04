Preview: Portugal vs Spain - prediction, team news, lineups | World Cup 2026

By Ben Knapton | 04 Jul 2026 13:19 , Last updated: 04 Jul 2026 14:13

Iberian adversaries go head-to-head in the standout fixture of the World Cup 2026 last 16, as Portugal and Spain scrap it out at the AT&T Stadium on Monday.

Roberto Martinez's troops survived a mammoth scare to defeat Croatia 2-1 in their opening knockout game, while Luis de la Fuente's men enjoyed a simpler 3-0 stroll against Austria in the last 32.

Match preview

Cristiano Ronaldo could do nought but watch on helplessly from the bench when Josko Gvardiol thought he had taken Portugal vs. Croatia to extra time in the last 32, after earlier efforts from Ivan Perisic, Goncalo Ramos and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The ball clearly struck Renato Veiga and Mario Pasalic en route to Gvardiol's feet, but replays were inconclusive when analysing a potential touch off the head of Igor Matanovic, forcing the officials to rely on ball sensors to determine whether the towering Croatia striker did indeed make contact at the point Pasalic was in an offside position.

The 'snickometer' did not lie, and Croatia's last-gasp leveller was ruled out in front of a jubilant Selecao bench, ensuring that Ronaldo's World Cup dream would continue at the expense of fellow all-time great Luka Modric's.

Portugal also erased 60 years of history by reaching the last 16, winning a World Cup match after trailing for the first time since 1966 against DPR Korea, but the last-16 curse has bedevilled them in recent times.

Indeed, the Selecao's World Cup runs in 2010 and 2018 both ended at this stage, as did their Euro 2020 journey before back-to-back quarter-final exits at the 2022 Mundial and 2024 continental championships.

Portugal vs. Spain World Cup 2026 Last-16 Match Preview ?? | "Not A Functioning Attack"

Also correcting their own knockout wrongs, Spain's convincing success over Austria remarkably marked their first non-group stage win at the World Cup since Andres Iniesta took down the Netherlands during the 2010 final.

Two strikes from international mastermind Mikel Oyarzabal - now boasting 23 goal involvements from his last 16 starts for La Roja - either side of a Pedro Porro header did the damage for the European champions, whose three-strike showing saw them score multiple goals in a World Cup knockout game for the first time since 1994.

Now on a three-game triumphant streak at the World Cup, Spain's defence has unexpectedly taken more of the plaudits than their offence, as De la Fuente's side are one of two remaining sides yet to concede a single goal alongside co-hosts Mexico.

Spain FIFA Ranking 2 Participations 16 Best Result Winners Our Prediction Semis Tactical approach Since De la Fuente's arrival, Spain has abandoned the more measured "tiki-taka" identity in favour of a vertical, intense, and high-tempo approach. The base system is a 4-3-3 with variations to 4-2-3-1, executed at high speed with quick transitions and a constant use of wide forwards to stretch defences. Read the full World Cup 2026 guide →

Moreover, the European champions did not face a single shot on target in their last-32 match - the first time such an instance occurred in a World Cup knockout game since Argentina vs. Germany in the 2014 final - further enhancing their outright winner odds among the best World Cup betting sites.

Spain also hold the historical edge from frequent meetings with Portugal - losing just seven of their previous 41 battles - although one of those defeats came on penalties in their most recent head-to-head; the 2024-25 Nations League final.

Portugal World Cup form:

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Portugal form (all competitions):

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Spain World Cup form:

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Spain form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Blessed with a fully-fit squad for the last 16, Portugal boss Martinez is not expected to tinker with a winning formula, nor is he likely to axe Ronaldo from the first XI despite the 41-year-old's substitution in the last-32 win over Croatia.

Ronaldo was less than impressed at his early withdrawal, which came after the Al-Nassr star finally scored a first-ever World Cup knockout goal and before Ramos maintained his astounding major tournament ratio.

The AC Milan new boy averages a goal or assist every 37 minutes at the World Cup - the best ratio of any Portugal player with five or more involvements - but he will be restricted to a super sub role again.

The only slight question mark in the Selecao XI lies on the right-hand side, where Pedro Neto must fend off competition from Bernardo Silva and Francisco Conceicao.

On Spain's end, none of Lamine Yamal, Porro, Dani Olmo or Aymeric Laporte trained fully on Friday, but none is said to be carrying a serious issue; rather their workloads were being managed.

However, the same cannot be said for Yeremy Pino (shoulder) and Nico Williams (adductor), both of whom are expected to miss the last-16 clash but have not been ruled out of further rounds just yet.

Marcos Llorente is a viable Porro alternative if De la Fuente avoids risking the latter, but an unchanged Roja XI is expected to take to the field.

Portugal possible starting lineup:

Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Vitinha, Neves; Neto, Fernandes, Leao; Ronaldo

Spain possible starting lineup:

Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal

We say: Portugal 1-2 Spain

Spain's so-far impenetrable defence faces its toughest examination yet in Arlington, where midfield battles should take centre stage between the two teams who both average over 60% possession at the 2026 World Cup.

However, as La Roja's rearguard has looked far steadier throughout the tournament, we have complete confidence in Spain to douse Ronaldo's World Cup dreams once and for all.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.