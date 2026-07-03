Bradley Barcola transfer ‘preference’ now revealed amid £116m battle between Arsenal and Liverpool

By Lewis Blain | 03 Jul 2026 08:25

Bradley Barcola could be at the centre of a huge Premier League transfer battle this summer as uncertainty continues to surround his future at Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal and Liverpool are both admirers of the France international, who could be allowed to leave the two-time defending European champions for a fee in excess of £116 million.

However, one of the Premier League giants may have an advantage in the race for his signature.

Bradley Barcola would prefer to join Arsenal over Liverpool

© Imago

Barcola could favour a move to Arsenal if he is forced to choose between the Gunners and Liverpool this summer.

That is the view of Daily Mail journalist Lewis Steele, who believes playing under Mikel Arteta and the attraction of living in London could both work in Arsenal's favour.

Speaking on the Anfield Index podcast, Steele said: "I do think he probably will end up leaving PSG.

"He's got a decision to make and he might prefer Arsenal. He's probably looking at Arteta, and he might want to live in the capital city of London."

Steele also suggested the Merseyside outfit may not hold quite the same attraction after their difficult 2025/26 campaign, adding: "Liverpool aren't as glamorous an option as they may have been 12 months ago."

The Reds have reportedly made fresh contact with Barcola's representatives after suffering a major setback in their pursuit of Yan Diomande, who is believed to favour a move to PSG.

Barcola, meanwhile, faces an uncertain future in Paris after falling behind the likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele in the attacking pecking order.

Mikel Arteta can land instant upgrade in Bradley Barcola

© Iconsport / SUSA

Signing Barcola would immediately address one of the few obvious areas where Arsenal can still significantly improve their starting XI.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have both played important roles during Arteta's time at the Emirates Stadium, but neither has completely made the left-wing position their own. Barcola would arrive with the potential to change that immediately.

The 23-year-old already has extensive experience at the highest level and has been part of a PSG squad that has won back-to-back Champions League titles. His pace, direct running and ability to create and score from wide areas would add another dimension to an Arsenal attack already packed with technical quality.

There would, of course, be serious questions over a fee potentially exceeding £100 million, but unlike some expensive prospects, Barcola already has experience competing for the biggest trophies in Europe while still having his best years ahead of him.

If Arsenal are prepared to make another major statement in the market, Barcola could be the player who finally solves Arteta's long-running search for an undisputed first-choice left winger.