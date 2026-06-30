Liverpool transfer news: Reds suffer setback in Bradley Barcola chase after PSG set 'astronomical' asking price

By Saikat Mandal | 30 Jun 2026 13:08

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly placed an astronomical valuation on Bradley Barcola as they maintain that the winger is not for sale.

Liverpool and Arsenal have both been repeatedly linked with the versatile attacker, who is currently with the France squad preparing for their 2026 World Cup Round of 32 clash against Sweden.

The Reds are also understood to be interested in RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, although the Ivory Coast international reportedly favours a move to PSG this summer.

While Liverpool have not completely abandoned hope of signing the 19-year-old, Diomande is said to be greatly impressed by PSG's sporting project and is keen to work under head coach Luis Enrique.

Liverpool dealt setback in Bradley Barcola chase?

© Imago / ANP

Liverpool's admiration for Barcola remains as strong as ever, with the 23-year-old viewed as a marquee long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Despite helping PSG win back-to-back Champions League titles, Barcola is reportedly unhappy with his lack of regular starts, with the French champions boasting an array of attacking talent.

According to The Athletic, the Ligue 1 champions have no intention of selling Barcola after agreeing a major deal to send Goncalo Ramos to AC Milan.

While Barcola is reportedly reluctant to sign a new contract, PSG believe the market valuation being discussed is still too low and feel he should command a fee in excess of £116m.

Should Liverpool pay over the top for Bradley Barcola?

© Iconsport

Signing Barcola would represent a huge statement from Liverpool, who have already strengthened their attack with the arrival of Victor Munoz from Osasuna.

However, if PSG's stance is that the France international is simply not for sale, it makes little sense for the Reds to pay an inflated fee, particularly at the figures being quoted.

Liverpool must also ensure that Rio Ngumoha's remarkable development is not hindered by the arrival of another marquee attacker.

With that in mind, if moves for both Barcola and Diomande prove impossible, the Reds should explore alternative options, with FC Koln attacker Said El Mala emerging as a sensible alternative.