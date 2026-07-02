Liverpool transfer news: Reds midfielder makes 'transfer decision' on joining Premier League rivals

By Saikat Mandal | 02 Jul 2026 04:54

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones could stay at Anfield beyond the summer transfer window.

Jones was targeted by Serie A champions Inter Milan during the January transfer window, but the Reds were unwilling to sanction a loan move in the middle of the season.

Inter reportedly attempted to sign Jones again this summer, but Liverpool turned down an offer worth £21m, which fell well short of the club's valuation of the player.

Curtis Jones makes decision over Nottingham Forest move

© Iconsport / Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

Jones has one year remaining on his current contract at Anfield, and as of now, he is not in talks with the club over an extension.

Nottingham Forest have been linked with a move for Jones as they look to sign a replacement for Elliot Anderson, who joined Manchester City for a record fee of £116m.

Liverpool value Jones at around £40m, and while Forest have yet to submit a bid, it is unclear whether they would be willing to offer anything close to that figure.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Jones is reluctant to move to the City Ground, which further complicates the situation.

There are suggestions that Jones could stay at Anfield if he impresses new manager Andoni Iraola during pre-season and could even be offered a new contract.

Liverpool transfer stance on Curtis Jones

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The Reds reportedly have no intention of weakening their negotiating position when rival clubs are placing high valuations on their own players.

Having lost Ibrahima Konate and Mohamed Salah on free transfers, while Trent Alexander-Arnold joined Real Madrid for a fee of just £8.4m, Liverpool are understandably cautious about losing Jones on the cheap.

Jones is one of the most technically gifted midfielders in Liverpool's squad, but he appeared disaffected towards the end of Arne Slot's tenure.

As it stands, Jones appears more likely to continue his career at Liverpool unless a potential suitor matches the club's asking price.