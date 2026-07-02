Preview: Halmstads BK vs Vasteras SK - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 02 Jul 2026 15:56

Resuming their campaigns after more than one month off, Halmstads BK and Vasteras SK will lock horns in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Saturday.

Halmstads are 15th in the Allsvenskan table, only picking up six points from their opening 10 league games of the season, while Vasteras occupy 11th position on 12 points.

Match preview

Halmstads have found it difficult in the early stages of their 2026 Allsvenskan campaign, only picking up six points from 10 matches, which has left them down in 15th spot in the division.

Stuart Baxter's side are the lowest goalscorers in the division this season, only finding the back of the net on nine occasions, while they were beaten 5-2 by Malmo in their last league game on May 30, before the one-month break in the Allsvenskan.

Halmstads have played two friendlies during the break, drawing 1-1 with GAIS on June 17 before playing out a 3-3 draw with Mjallby on June 24.

The Halmstad outfit are actually four-time Swedish champions, last winning the title in 2000, but they finished 11th in 2025, and it has been a struggle for the team so far this season.

Halmstads have faced Vasteras on 10 previous occasions and have suffered just one defeat, which proved to be a 1-0 reverse in their last clash in August 2024.

Indeed, four of the previous 10 games between the two sides have been won by Halmstads, while there have also been five draws throughout history.

Vasteras won Sweden's second tier in 2025 to secure a return to the top flight, and Alexander Rubin's side have made an encouraging start to the campaign.

The Green-Whites have a record of three wins, three draws and four defeats in the Allsvenskan this season, with 12 points from 10 games leaving them in 11th spot in the division.

Vasteras lost 5-4 to Goteborg in their last league match, and they have actually only played one friendly during the break - a 3-2 loss to AIK Stockholm on June 28.

Rubin's team were victorious in their last away league game, though, beating Malmo 3-2 at the end of May.

Halmstads BK Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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Halmstads form (all competitions):

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Vasteras SK Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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Vasteras SK form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Bildbyran

Halmstads are set to have Omar Fajar at the head of their attack for this match, with the 24-year-old scoring three goals in 10 appearances during the current season.

Ludvig Arvidsson has come up with one goal in 12 appearances for the club this term and is also set to feature in the final third of the field for Halmstads.

The home team have not reported any fitness concerns heading into this match, with Hussein Carneil and Rocco Ascone also set to be among their starters.

As for Vasteras, Mikkel Ladefoged has made an excellent start to the season, scoring seven goals in 10 appearances, and the 23-year-old will feature in the final third of the field.

Jens Magnusson has two goals in 10 appearances and is also set to start.

No fresh injuries have been reported at this stage of proceedings, and there is also expected to be a spot in the middle of midfield for Mattias Hellisdal.

Halmstads BK possible starting lineup:

Ronning; Boman, Gregor, Tougjas, Kaib; Illary, Allansson, Ascone, Carneil; Arvidsson, Faraj

Vasteras SK possible starting lineup:

Jager; Magnusson, Bonde, Wernersson; Gefvert, Hellisdal, Diagne, Baggesen; Magmusson, Ladefoged, Gunnarsson

We say: Halmstads BK 1-1 Vasteras SK

It is difficult to know what to expect from both teams following a break, but we are expecting Halmstads, despite their struggles, to be good enough for a share of the spoils here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.