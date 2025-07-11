Preview: Hacken vs Halmstads BK - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Swedish Allsvenskan clash between Hacken and Halmstads BK, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Hacken welcome Halmstads BK to the Bravida Arena on Sunday in a crucial Allsvenskan showdown between two mid-table teams eager to find consistency and climb the league table.

With both sides struggling to string together steady performances this season, this round 15 encounter offers a chance to reset and build momentum heading into the second half of the campaign.

For the hosts, the focus will be on extending their recent winning run and making home advantage count, while Halmstad will aim to bounce back and steal valuable points on the road.

Match preview

Hacken finally snapped a three-game winless run with a convincing 2-0 victory away at Elfsborg last time out, and they will be hoping to build on that momentum in front of their home fans; the win saw them rise to ninth place with 18 points after 14 matches.

For Halmstad, the picture has been far less encouraging in recent weeks, as they have lost four of their last five league outings and have struggled to find rhythm or consistency.

With 16 points, they sit just two spots behind Hacken in 11th, but their recent form has raised concerns about whether they can remain competitive, especially on the road.

Historically, meetings between these two sides have been fairly balanced, with both teams winning two of their last four head-to-head clashes.

The Goteborg-based side has won four of the last five home games against Halmstad, scoring 11 goals and conceding five in the process, a stat that heavily favours the home side.

Home form could once again be the deciding factor for Hacken who have gone unbeaten in four of their last five matches at Bravida Arena, finding the net at least twice in two of their last three.

While their overall campaign has been inconsistent, there’s little doubt that they’re a more confident and efficient unit when playing in front of their supporters.

Halmstad’s away form, on the other hand, leaves a lot to be desired as the visitors have managed just one win in six away matches this season, suffering four defeats along the way.

They have averaged less than a goal per game on the road and have often lacked the cutting edge required to threaten stronger home sides like Hacken.

Comparing both teams' recent form further emphasises the divide, as the hosts have picked up two wins and two draws from their last six games, while the visitors have suffered four losses in the same span.

The hosts' ability to at least grind out results during tough spells gives them a slight edge in confidence and cohesion heading into Sunday.

Even though Hacken’s last three home games have seen mixed results with one win, one draw, and one loss, their scoring has been steady, averaging around two goals per game at home.

Defensively, they have had issues, conceding in most matches, but Halmstad’s toothless attack may struggle to take advantage.

Hacken Swedish Allsvenskan form:

DWDLLW

Halmstads BK Swedish Allsvenskan form:

LLLWLW

Team News

With Andreas Linde and Brice Wembangomo unavailable for Hacken, the hosts are expected to make some changes, with Etrit Berisha likely to continue in goal.

Hacken will possibly have a backline featuring Marius Lode, Adam Lundqvist, Filip Ohman, and Harry Hilvenius, a midfield composed of Simon Gustafson, Samuel Leach Holm, Mikkel Rygaard, Severin Nioule, and Nikola Mitrovic, while Isak Brusberg appears the likely choice to lead the attack based on recent selections.

With a fully-fit squad at his disposal, Halmstad manager Magnus Haglund is expected to stick with his familiar line up.

Tim Erlandsson will start in goal, protected by a back five of Villiam Granath, Bleon Kurtulus, Pascal Gregor, Marcus Olsson and Paweł Chrupałła.

The midfield trio should feature Joel Allansson, Aleksander Nilsson, and Naeem Mohammed, while Erik Arvidsson is likely to lead the line with support from Yannick Agnero.

Hacken possible starting lineup:

Berisha; Ohman, Hilvenius, Lode, Lundqvist; Leach Holm, Gustafson, Mitrovic, Rygaard, Nioule; Isak Brusberg

Halmstads BK possible starting lineup:

Erlandsson; Granath, Kurtulus, Gregor, Olsson, Chrupałła; Allansson, Nilsson, Mohammed; Arvidsson, Agnero

We say: Hacken 2-1 Halmstads BK

Considering Hacken’s impressive home record against Halmstad and the visitors’ ongoing struggles on the road, as they have failed to win 17 of their last 20 away games, things strongly favour the hosts in this match up.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Andy Brent Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email