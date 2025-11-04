Sports Mole previews Thursday's Conference League clash between Hacken and Strasbourg, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Strasbourg will travel to Sweden on Thursday to take on Hacken in the third round of Conference League league-phase games.

The hosts have drawn each of their first two continental outings at this stage, while the visitors have managed a victory and a draw thus far.

Match preview

Hacken return to action on Thursday in search of a first victory in the UEFA Conference League league phase at the third time of asking, having shared the points in their first two outings.

After dropping out of Europa League qualifying in the third round and booking their place in Europe's tertiary competition with a playoff win over CFR Cluj, the Swedish outfit kicked off away at Shelbourne in early October and left with a point as the game ended goalless.

Rayo Vallecano then visited Gamla Ullevi in the previous round of games, and Jens Gustafsson's side came from behind to lead 2-1 through Julius Lindberg and Isak Brusberg, only to have to settle for a share of the points in agonising fashion as Andrei Ratiu converted a 113rd-minute penalty for the visitors.

While the Getingarna now head into Thursday's contest in a seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions, five of the last six games have ended in draws, most recently snatching a point at home to Malmo on Saturday as Simon Gustafson levelled at a goal apiece one minute from time.

With that draw leaving them 15th heading into the final game of a disappointing Swedish top-flight campaign, Hacken now turn their focus back to the continental bid aiming to put a first notch in their wins column and make it five points from three games.

The visitors, meanwhile, head to Sweden aiming to extend their own unbeaten start with a second win of the league phase.

Strasbourg marked their first league or group appearance at a major European competition for the first time since the 2005-06 season this term, getting past Brondby in the Conference League playoff round, and they enjoyed a winning start, visiting Slovan Bratislava and picking up a 2-1 victory thanks to an Alasana Yirajang goal and an Abdoul Kader Ouattara finish.

Polish outfit Jagiellonia Bialystok then visited the Stade de la Meinau last time out, and Liam Rosenior's men had to settle for a point, having fallen a goal behind and forced a share of the spoils through Joaquin Panichelli's leveller 11 minutes from time.

After a pleasing start to their Ligue 1 campaign, having earned 19 points from their first 10 games, Le Racing make Thursday's trip on the back of a disappointing outing at the weekend, having suffered a 4-1 beating at the hands of Rennes with Sebastian Nanasi's goal nothing more than a consolation.

They will now bid to make it seven points from their first three games in the Conference League's league phase and establish themselves as frontrunners for one of the top-eight spots granting automatic progression to the round of 16.

Hacken Conference League form:

DD

Hacken form (all competitions):

DWDDDD

Strasbourg Conference League form:

WD

Strasbourg form (all competitions):

WDDLWL

Team News

Hacken will remain without defenders Leo Vaisanen and Jacob Laursen on Thursday due to long-term injuries.

Isak Brusberg will again lead the line, having scored the second goal in their last continental outing against Rayo Vallecano, while Amor Layouni should continue on the wing having netted a team-high tally of 10 goals in all competitions this season.

Silas Andersen will hope to displace Samuel Leach and rejoin mainstay and captain Simon Gustafson in the midfield.

Strasbourg should again be without defender Andrew Omobamidele, who missed the weekend's defeat to Rennes through injury, while midfielder Felix Lemarechal key attacker Emanuel Emegha is also sidelined.

Ben Chilwell should make his European debut for the French side, having missed the previous two league-phase games through injury, likely again joining Lucas Hogsberg and Guela Doue in a back three despite the return of Ismael Doukoure from suspension.

Joaquin Panichelli will lead the attack with confidence, having netted 10 goals in 14 appearances across all competitions this term, including seven in the last six outings, while Julio Enciso will continue in support.

Hacken possible starting lineup:

Berisha; Lindberg, Samuelsson, Helander, Lundqvist; Andersen, Gustafson; Layouni, Rygaard, Dahbo; Brusberg

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Penders; Doue, Hogsberg, Chilwell; Ouattara, El Mourabet, Barco, Moreira; Nanasi, Panichelli, Enciso

We say: Hacken 1-2 Strasbourg

Hacken should face their toughest test of the league phase so far on Thursday, and we see the visitors having too much quality, despite their injury issues, and making it two wins from three games in their trip to Sweden.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



