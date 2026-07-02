Mauricio Pochettino contract claim emerges after new USA World Cup record broken

By Ben Knapton | 02 Jul 2026 15:42

Mauricio Pochettino has been in contract discussions with the USA for "a while", Sports Mole has been told, following claims that an offer until 2030 is now on the table.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager has guided the Yanks into the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup thanks to Wednesday's 2-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina, after his side progressed to the knockout rounds as group winners.

The USA will now take on Belgium for the right to face one of Spain, Austria, Portugal or Croatia in the quarter-finals, a stage that the Stars and Stripes have never progressed past at the World Cup since finishing third in the inaugural tournament 96 years ago,

The Yanks' opening 4-1 win over Paraguay also marked their first three-goal victory at the Mundial since the 1930 competition, and he has already broken the record for the most World Cup match wins as USA head coach.

While the knockout stages are in full swing, Pochettino has apparently been offered a new four-year deal by the USA, who initially only hired him on a contract until the end of July.

Mauricio Pochettino, USA in contract talks for "a while"

© Iconsport / Abaca

Ex-USA goalkeeper Brad Friedel has now exclusively revealed to Sports Mole that talks have been ongoing for some time, but he stopped short of expressing confidence over an agreement.

"I believe discussions have been going on a while now for Pochettino to continue as USA Coach, so it’s no surprise that he would be offered this as he is such a good coach," Friedel said.

"So for me if I have Pochettino then I would want to keep him as he is excellent at what he does. Looking at the start of the World Cup, the players have stepped up, embraced being home nation, qualified top of the group and went into the knockout stages in good form.

"For Pochettino, his next move will depend on what him and his family want to do, so if he is happy with the current set-up then he can stay for sure.

"If he wants a challenge of a day-to-day job, coaching a team then I am sure he can look at the best option for him and then make his move. He will be in demand, but he will look to make sure that role is the best one for him."

Could Mauricio Pochettino return to the Premier League?

© Imago / Xinhua

In the months leading up to the World Cup, Pochettino's future became a major talking point, as the Argentine was tipped to make a sensational return to Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the Lilywhites took a risk on a long-term hire with Roberto De Zerbi, one that paid off as the club staved off relegation to the Championship, thus shutting the door on a Pochettino reunion.

Links with Real Madrid also went nowhere as Los Blancos re-hired Jose Mourinho to replace Alvaro Arbeloa, and there are only two clubs officially without a head coach at the time of writing.

Nottingham Forest surprisingly parted ways with Vitor Pereira earlier this month, but ex-Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner will soon be sworn in at the City Ground.

Meanwhile, Fulham are still awaiting a work permit to appoint Arbeloa, so Pochettino could be an option for the Cottagers if that deal falls through, but the Premier League route appears firmly blocked off for now.

Brad Friedel was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of William Hill's World Cup 2026 winner odds.