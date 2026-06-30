USA vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for World Cup 2026 round of 32 clash

By Anthony Nolan | 30 Jun 2026 23:10 , Last updated: 30 Jun 2026 23:35

World Cup 2026 co-hosts USA will face Bosnia-Herzegovina in an enticing round of 32 clash at Levi's Stadium in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Mauricio Pochettino's Stars and Stripes qualified for this clash as winners of Group D, despite losing 3-2 against Turkey on matchday three.

As for Sergej Barbarez's Dragons, they progressed as one of the eight best third-placed teams, escaping Group B with four points following a 3-1 victory over Qatar last time out.

Here, Sports Mole provides all you need to know about how to watch the USA vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina at the World Cup.

What time does USA vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina kick off?

This match kicks off at 01:00am on Thursday, July 2 for viewers in the UK.

Where is USA vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina being played?

The co-hosts will welcome Bosnia-Herzegovina to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. The 75,000-capacity venue - known as the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium during World Cup 2026 - is home to the NFL's San Francisco 49ers.

How to watch USA vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina in the UK

TV channels

Fans in the UK can catch the action live on the BBC One TV channel.

Online streaming

Alternatively, the game can be streamed live via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport Online service.

Highlights

Goals should be posted by the BBCMOTD X (formerly Twitter) account as they go in, and highlights will be available on BBC iPlayer shortly after full time.

Highlights will also be uploaded to the BBC Football YouTube channel later in the day, while the official FIFA World Cup TikTok account will be posting highlights from every match at this summer's tournament.

What is at stake for USA and Bosnia-Herzegovina?

The USA have reached the round of 16 at three of the last four World Cups, only missing out in 2018 when they failed to qualify for the tournament entirely.

With talisman Christian Pulisic expected to start, the Stars and Stripes will be determined to make it at least as far this time around given their status as co-hosts, but they will need to avoid surrendering a lead as they did against Turkey.

Meanwhile, Bosnia-Herzegovina are competing at just their second-ever World Cup, and having been eliminated in the group stage during their 2014 appearance, the team have already achieved the best finish in their history.

Barbarez's Dragons are hoping to make the occasion more than a mere novelty, but they will need to beat the USA for the very first time in order to reach the round of 16, after drawing once and losing twice against their opponents to date.

>>Click here to check out Sports Mole's preview for USA vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina