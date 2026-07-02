United States 2-0 Bosnia: Balogun the hero and villain as hosts cruise into World Cup last 16

By Axel Clody | 02 Jul 2026 05:04 , Last updated: 02 Jul 2026 05:26

The United States beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 on Wednesday in a 2026 World Cup last-32 clash. Folarin Balogun and Malik Tillman were on the scoresheet for the hosts.

The result means the United States will face Belgium in the last 16, after the Belgians staged a historic comeback against Senegal.

How the match unfolded

© Iconsport / Xinhua / Cao Can

The core principles of Mauricio Pochettino's side carried over into the knockout stage and proved crucial in breaking down a stubborn Bosnian rearguard that operated with a back five.

The United States are a team that builds patiently but transitions dynamically into the final third, pressing aggressively the moment they lose possession. The combined movements of the wing-backs and midfielders form the foundation of the American attacking approach.

Building in a 3-1 shape without significant Bosnian pressure on the centre-backs, the hosts found space for Sergino Dest in particular to attract Sead Kolasinac and create gaps for Weston McKennie to advance into the final third. Dest would drag his opponent wide to open up the half-space, but also swapped positions with the number 8 to cause confusion in the Bosnian defence.

On the opposite flank, Antonee Robinson and Christian Pulisic alternated between providing width and operating between the lines to generate danger. Quick combinations and runs into space were the hallmarks of the American attack.

It was through exactly that pattern that Balogun scored in the first half, running in behind the defence and capitalising on an individual error to clear himself for a composed finish.

Balogun delivers the highs and lows of the victory

Beyond the collective display, Balogun was the standout individual for the hosts. He had already had a goal disallowed for offside in the first half before finding the net through his movement into space.

The disallowed goal, scored earlier, also originated from one of the key features of Pochettino's system: the aggressive high press after losing possession. A failed American long ball was recovered instantly, leading to the chance.

However, the striker was sent off in the 65th minute following a heavy challenge on Tarik Muharemovic. In the act of attempting to win the ball, Balogun lost his balance and caught his opponent on the ankle with his studs, with the Bosnian appearing to twist his ankle in the process. After a VAR review, Brazilian referee Raphael Claus showed the red card.

Without Balogun, Bosnia enjoyed spells of dominance and flirted with 70 per cent possession in the second half. However, Tillman put the result beyond doubt in the 82nd minute with a free kick that provided the hosts with breathing room following the earlier dismissal.

© Iconsport / Xinhua / Xu Chang

What to expect from the United States in the last 16

Having dispatched Bosnia, Pochettino's side will face Belgium in the next round. The Belgians have not produced impressive displays at this World Cup, despite their dramatic comeback against Senegal.

In their last-32 encounter, Belgium fell 2-0 behind and remained so until the 85th minute of the second half. They were dominated by a side whose fluid midfield combined runs in behind with movements into deeper pockets, and they struggled to cope throughout.

A rapid sequence of two goals from crosses and loose balls in the final five minutes destabilised Senegal, and Belgium ultimately won in extra time via a penalty. However, they showed significant defensive weaknesses, a lack of creativity and below-par performances from key players, including Kevin De Bruyne.

Suspended for the last-16 clash, Balogun is expected to be replaced by Ricardo Pepi in the starting lineup. The number 9 can perform a similar role of attacking space, even if he is not as explosive, and offers a more technically gifted option through the middle.