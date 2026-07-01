Belgium 3-2 Senegal: Teranga Lions fall victim to Africa's growing knockout stage curse in heartbreaking defeat

By Joshua Cole | 02 Jul 2026 00:07 , Last updated: 02 Jul 2026 00:12

Senegal were two goals up, minutes from the last eight of the 2026 World Cup, and then Belgium scored twice in three minutes to break Teranga Lion hearts, forcing a pulsating last-32 tie into extra time.

As it that was not enough heartbreak for the African side, the Red Devils went ahead to win the game in the 125th minute.

For Pape Thiaw’s side, the cruelty was almost beyond comprehension, having outscored, outmanoeuvred and out-thought one of Europe's most celebrated generations for 85 minutes, only to watch the lead they had carefully constructed crumble in the dying embers of a game they should have won.

And yet they are not alone – in the cruellest of ironies, Senegal are the fourth African nation to have fallen victim to late capitulation in the knockout rounds of this tournament.

Belgium 3-2 Senegal: What just happened?

© Imago / IMAGO / Photo News / Jan De Meuleneir

Belgium arrived in Seattle carrying the weight of expectation after topping Group G, but for much of the evening it was Senegal who looked every inch the side destined for the quarter-finals.

Thiaw's men began with real authority, pressing aggressively and refusing to allow Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans or Leandro Trossard the time and space they usually enjoy in midfield.

Belgium's passing lacked its usual fluency, while Senegal repeatedly looked dangerous whenever they broke forward with pace.

Their positive approach was rewarded in the 24th minute when Habib Diarra swept home after Belgium failed to deal with a dangerous move through midfield, capping off a dominant opening period for the Lions of Teranga.

Six minutes after the restart, Senegal doubled their advantage in spectacular fashion, as Ismaila Sarr controlled the ball superbly before rifling an unstoppable finish beyond Thibaut Courtois, leaving Belgium staring at defeat.

Rudi Garcia responded by emptying his bench, introducing Romelu Lukaku, Nicolas Raskin and Dodi Lukebakio in a desperate attempt to inject fresh energy into a side that had looked second best for the most part of the game.

Even then, Senegal remained organised and disciplined, comfortably repelling wave after wave of Belgian pressure.

Then, in the space of three devastating minutes, everything changed, as Lukaku reduced the deficit in the 86th minute to breathe life into Belgium's challenge before Tielemans struck a dramatic equaliser three minutes later, silencing the sea of Senegal supporters inside Lumen Field and forcing extra time.

Having spent so long chasing the game, Belgium suddenly carried all the momentum, and the Red Devils completed one of the most remarkable comebacks of the tournament with Tielemans converting from the spot in extra time to book their place in the round of 16.

Belgium 3-2 Senegal: The big talking point

© Imago / Jess Stiles / Zuma Press Wire

There is heartbreak, and then there is what African football has experienced during the knockout rounds of this World Cup.

Senegal's collapse is merely the latest chapter in an increasingly painful trend that has haunted the continent throughout the last 32.

It began with South Africa, who frustrated Canada for almost the entire contest before conceding a heartbreaking winner in the 90th minute.

Ivory Coast looked set to force extra time against Norway after levelling in the 74th minute, only to concede the decisive goal four minutes from time.

DR Congo suffered a similarly cruel fate after leading England from the seventh minute until the Three Lions struck twice in the final quarter of the match to turn the tie around.

Now Senegal have joined that list, though unlike the other African nations, the Teranga Lions were not simply clinging, they had a comfortable cushion that they let fly away from them.

The pattern is becoming impossible to ignore, as four African teams have either led or remained level deep into their respective knockout ties, yet none have managed to finish the job.

That is not a question of talent, as Senegal, Ivory Coast, South Africa and DR Congo all demonstrated they were capable of matching Europe's elite over long periods.

Instead, the issue has been navigating the closing stages, where concentration, composure and game management often separate the teams that progress from those left wondering what might have been.

At this World Cup, those fine margins have consistently gone against Africa's leading nations, and Senegal's painful exit may prove to be the cruellest example of them all.

Belgium 3-2 Senegal: What happens next?

Belgium's extraordinary comeback sends the Red Devils into the World Cup round of 16, where they will face the winner of United States vs Bosnia and Herzegovina for a place in the quarter-finals.

After surviving one of the biggest scares of the knockout stage, Garcia's side will hope the momentum generated by their dramatic recovery can carry them deeper into the tournament.

For Senegal, meanwhile, the defeat brings a heartbreaking end to an otherwise spirited World Cup campaign in which the Teranga Lions recovered from two opening group-stage defeats to reach the knockout rounds as one of the best third-placed teams, only to fall agonisingly short of a famous victory.

Their focus will now shift back to the continent, with preparations beginning for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign as Thiaw looks to build on the positives from an encouraging tournament despite its painful conclusion.

