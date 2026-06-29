Liverpool transfer news: Reds remain interested in 'long-term' £100m target after huge Yan Diomande blow

By Lewis Blain | 29 Jun 2026 07:10

Liverpool and their search for a new marquee winger could be entering an intriguing new phase as Andoni Iraola continues reshaping his squad for the post-Mohamed Salah era.

The Reds have spent months tracking RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande as a priority, but Paris Saint-Germain's growing interest threatens to derail that pursuit.

However, the French champions' transfer activity could also hand Liverpool an unexpected opportunity to revive another long-standing target.

Liverpool retain interest in Bradley Barcola as PSG close in on Yan Diomande deal

© Iconsport / Kyle Rodden, Cal Sport Media, Sipa USA

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool's admiration for Bradley Barcola remains as strong as ever, with the France international still sitting high on the club's shortlist after first emerging as a target in the summer of 2025.

Romano reports that Barcola's future remains "absolutely open", particularly if PSG complete deals for both Yan Diomande and Maghnes Akliouche this summer.

The transfer expert has also revealed that PSG continue to work on separate moves for Diomande and Akliouche, with the Ligue 1 champions pushing ahead on both negotiations.

Should those arrivals materialise, Barcola could become available if the right offer arrives, opening the door for Liverpool to make their move after tracking him for well over a year.

While Diomande remains a player Liverpool admire greatly, PSG's growing confidence in that race means the Reds may now have to reassess where they focus their resources.

Bradley Barcola door could swing wide open this summer

© Imago / ANP

There is a growing sense that PSG's recruitment strategy could inadvertently work in Liverpool's favour, even despite them snatching one of their top wide targets.

Adding both Diomande and Akliouche would significantly increase competition across Luis Enrique's forward line, potentially making Barcola the most realistic elite winger to become available this summer.

Rather than only viewing PSG's pursuit of Diomande as a huge setback, the Reds could ultimately benefit if it creates room for negotiations over one of Europe's most exciting wide forwards.

Replacing Salah was never likely to come down to a single signing, but Barcola arguably possesses many of the qualities Liverpool have been searching for. His pace, direct running and ability to produce goals and assists from wide areas make him an obvious fit for Iraola's high-intensity style, while he is already proven at Champions League level.

With Diomande's future increasingly uncertain and PSG juggling multiple attacking deals, Liverpool may now find that their long-term pursuit of Barcola becomes the clearer path.

It would still require a significant investment, potentially approaching the £100 million mark, but circumstances are beginning to align in a way that could make one of the club's longest-running transfer pursuits a genuine possibility.