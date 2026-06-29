Brazil vs. Japan: Will Neymar feature in the World Cup last-32 clash

By Axel Clody | 29 Jun 2026 06:04

Neymar made his 2026 World Cup debut for Brazil against Scotland in their 3-0 win.

After missing the matches against Morocco and Haiti, the number 10 was on the pitch for the final 15 minutes against the Scots last Wednesday, June 24.

Carlo Ancelotti's side will now face Japan in the last 32 next Monday, June 29 at 6pm UK time at the Houston Stadium.

Will Neymar play against Japan?

© Iconsport / Xinhua / Xu Zijian

The Brazilian forward looked fully recovered from injury, comfortable on the pitch against Scotland, has continued to train normally with the squad in recent days, and could be given another opportunity against the Japanese, this time in a knockout context.

Following the team's confirmed qualification, manager Carlo Ancelotti praised Neymar's display and commitment, making it clear he is counting on the number 10 for the decisive moments.

Ancelotti said after the win over Scotland: 'He had his opportunity. He deserved to play, he worked well in training, and he showed professionalism. He can help the team at this World Cup, and I think he played well in those few minutes.'

The expectation, however, is that Neymar will once again be on the bench and will come on in the second half, depending on the context of the match. On top of that, Ancelotti gave Neymar a role that had been anticipated, with the star coming on for Matheus Cunha and operating in a central and more advanced area than he is used to, almost as a false nine.

Neymar's injury that derailed Brazil's plans at the World Cup

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

On the eve of the final World Cup squad selection for North America, Neymar felt pain in his calf and was substituted.

Although Santos played down the issue, diagnosing it only as 'oedema' that would not threaten his place at the World Cup, the 34-year-old playmaker was sidelined for the club's next four matches. When he reported for the national team on May 27, scans requested by the CBF revealed a more serious muscle injury than expected.

Neymar made his first appearance under Ancelotti precisely against Scotland. Prior to that, his last game for Brazil had been in October 2023.

On that occasion, Brazil lost 2-0 to Uruguay away from home in qualifying, and the forward left the field with a serious knee injury, which kept him out of action for a long period and considerably disrupted his spell at Al-Hilal.

At this moment, the hope is that the star will gain more minutes and become more stable physically as the World Cup goes on.