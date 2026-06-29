Preview: Belgium vs Senegal - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 29 Jun 2026 18:26

Group winners Belgium face a stern test when Senegal arrive at the Seattle Stadium on Wednesday evening in the round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Rudi Garcia’s side recovered from a slow start to top their group but have shown inconsistency throughout, while the Lions of Teranga come through as one of the best third-placed sides.

Match preview

Belgium arrive in the knockout rounds as group winners with five points, six goals scored, and two conceded, though their path through the group stage was far from convincing and will have offered encouragement to Senegal’s camp.

Garcia’s side were held to a 1-1 draw against Egypt in their opening fixture before being pegged to a goalless outing against Iran - results that raised serious questions about their tournament credentials.

A commanding 5-0 dismantling of New Zealand in the final group game provided some much-needed relief and momentum they seek to carry into the knockout stage.

Ranked ninth in the world by FIFA, Belgium carry genuine pedigree into this knockout tie. Their best-ever World Cup finish came in 2018, when they claimed third place, though that golden generation suffered a shock group-stage exit in 2022.

A victory over Senegal and a place in the round of 16 would represent a significant step towards the kind of deep run that would define this Belgium generation, and Garcia will know that performances must improve significantly.

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Senegal’s group stage, meanwhile, was uneven but ultimately productive - back-to-back defeats to France and Norway left Pape Thiaw’s side needing a result in their final fixture.

They delivered emphatically - a 5-0 victory over Iraq not only secured their progression but made history as the first time an African nation had scored five goals in a single World Cup match.

The Lions of Teranga advance as one of the best third-placed sides and will be driven by the desire to match and then surpass their best-ever World Cup finish, the quarter-final appearance achieved at the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan, a stage they failed to reach in 2022 after a round-of-16 defeat to England.

Of the nine African nations that reached the round of 32, South Africa have already been eliminated, and Senegal carry the weight of the continent’s hopes as they look to become the last African side standing deep into this tournament.

Defensively, Senegal’s tendency to concede will be tested heavily by a Belgium side that, when clicking, possesses some of the most creative midfield talent in the tournament.

Wednesday’s match will be the first-ever meeting between these two nations at any level, adding a genuinely historic dimension to what promises to be a compelling knockout fixture.

Belgium World Cup form:

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Belgium form (all competitions):

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Senegal World Cup form:

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Senegal form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Belga

Belgium have a near-full squad available for Wednesday’s match, with Thibaut Courtois - who has 112 caps to his name - the undisputed starter in goal.

Zeno Debast remains a doubt with a leg injury, though the defender participated in his first training session of the tournament on Sunday and could yet be passed fit before the match.

Timothy Castagne and Maxim De Cuyper are expected to fill the full-back roles, with Arthur Theate likely to start in central defence.

Leandro Trossard leads the tournament scoring charts for Belgium with two goals, while Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Saelemaekers have each contributed one - a healthy spread of attacking threat that will concern Senegal’s backline.

Senegal face a significant goalkeeping concern ahead of kick-off, with Edouard Mendy having sustained a knee injury during the second group game against Norway.

The goalkeeper has since left the Senegal camp to travel to his club Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia for further medical assessment, leaving his participation in serious doubt.

Kalidou Koulibaly could again drop to the bench after an uncertain performance against Norway, with Abdoulaye Seck having impressed when given the opportunity against Iraq.

Sarr is expected to lead the Senegal attack, having been their standout performer in the group stage, with Mane providing the experience and goal threat that make the Lions of Teranga dangerous regardless of their group stage form.

Belgium possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Castagne, Theate, Mechele, De Cuyper; Vanaken, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; De Ketelaere

Senegal possible starting lineup:

Diaw; Jakobs, Seck, Niakhate, Diatta; Camara, Gueye, Diarra; Mane, Jackson, Sarr

We say: Belgium 2-0 Senegal

Belgium’s superior firepower across the pitch should ultimately prove the difference, with De Bruyne pulling the strings in midfield, Sarr and Mane likely to be the key threats Courtois and his defence must deal with throughout.

Senegal’s defensive fragility exposed against both France and Norway is a concern that Belgium’s creative midfield is well-equipped to exploit, and despite the Lions of Teranga showing they can score goals in their last game, Garcia’s side are backed to edge a competitive match and advance to the round of 16.

Our World Cup 2026 betting guide has all of the latest information on the match.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match, please click here.