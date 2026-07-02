Belgium 3-2 Senegal player ratings: Youri Tielemans and Romelu Lukaku rescue Red Devils as Senegal suffer heartbreaking extra-time defeat

By Nsidibe Akpan | 02 Jul 2026 01:06 , Last updated: 02 Jul 2026 01:07

Belgium produced one of the greatest comebacks of the 2026 FIFA World Cup to overturn a two-goal deficit and beat Senegal 3-2 after extra time, with Youri Tielemans scoring twice, including a dramatic 125th-minute penalty, to send the Red Devils into the round of 16.

Trailing for much of the contest in Seattle, Belgium looked destined for elimination before two late goals in normal time forced an additional 30 minutes, where they completed an extraordinary turnaround.

Senegal were the better side for long spells and deservedly took the lead in the 25th minute when Habib Diarra finished off a swift attacking move.

The Lions of Teranga doubled their advantage six minutes into the second half as Ismaila Sarr rifled home after Belgium failed to deal with another dangerous break, leaving the European side staring at a shock exit.

Belgium finally found a way back in the closing stages when substitute Romelu Lukaku pulled one back in the 86th minute, before Tielemans struck three minutes later to level the contest at 2-2 and send the tie into extra time.

Just as penalties appeared inevitable, a VAR review awarded Belgium a spot kick deep into stoppage time after Tielemans was fouled, and the midfielder calmly converted from 12 yards to seal a remarkable 3-2 victory and book Belgium's place in the last 16.

Here, Sports Mole provides player ratings for the round of 32 clash.

Belgium player ratings vs Senegal: Fortunate Belgium breathe a sigh of relief

GOALKEEPER

Thibaut Courtois – 4/10

Conceded two goals but still ended up on the winning side. He could do little about either goal but made several important saves to repel Senegal's attacks.

Jonathan Castagne – 5/10

Had a difficult afternoon dealing with Sadio Mane but improved after Belgium fought their way back into the game.

Brandon Mechele – 5/10

Was troubled by the movement of Ismaila Sarr and was booked for a cynical foul on the Crystal Palace forward. Recovered well and helped Belgium see out the game.

Arthur Theate – 5/10

Had a difficult game during normal time, like most of his teammates, but recovered well and helped shut Senegal down in extra time.

Maxim De Cuyper – 4/10

Fired a shot wide in the first half and looked like one of Belgium's brighter players during a difficult spell. He was substituted in the 78th minute.

Youri Tielemans – 8/10

That was a captain's performance from Tielemans. His two goals sent Belgium into the round of 16 after an abysmal opening 85 minutes. He equalised in the 89th minute before keeping his composure to convert a dramatic penalty in the 120th minute.

Hans Vanaken – 3/10

Was anonymous as Senegal dominated proceedings and was substituted in the 63rd minute.

Kevin De Bruyne – 3.5/10

De Bruyne remains a world-class player, but this was another underwhelming display. He struggled to help Belgium control possession against Senegal's energetic midfield and was substituted in the 56th minute.

ATTACK

Jeremy Doku – 3/10

A disappointing performance from the Manchester City winger, who was effectively marked out of the game. He was among Belgium's early substitutions.

Leandro Trossard – 6/10

Belgium's most dangerous player throughout the game. Even during the opening 85 minutes, when the Red Devils struggled, Trossard looked the most likely to create something. He provided the assist for Tielemans' equaliser in the 89th minute.

Charles De Ketelaere – 3/10

Produced an abysmal display and was substituted at half-time.

SUBSTITUTES

Romelu Lukaku – 6/10

Came off the bench to score his 97th international goal with an excellent near-post finish in the 86th minute. His strike sparked Belgium's comeback before they completed the turnaround in extra time.

Dodi Lukebakio – 5/10

Replaced Doku in the second half and made a positive impact. Curled a shot narrowly wide from the edge of the area and delivered several dangerous crosses.

Nicolas Raskin – 5/10

Helped Belgium seize the initiative after replacing De Bruyne in the 56th minute.

Thomas Meunier – 6/10

Introduced with 12 minutes of normal time remaining and provided the assist for Lukaku's goal. He was tidy in possession and defended well.

Amadou Onana – 3/10

Came on late in extra time for Trossard and added physicality against his country of birth.

Senegal player ratings vs Belgium: Lions of Teranga throw away commanding lead

Mory Diaw – 3.5/10

Had very little to do for the opening 85 minutes, but his first major mistake proved costly. He rushed out to claim a cross, missed the ball completely and allowed Tielemans to score into an empty net.

Krepin Diatta – 5/10

Impressed on the right flank and combined well with Iliman Ndiaye to trouble Belgium.

Pathe Ciss – 4/10

Struggled after Lukaku came on, with the Belgian striker causing constant problems. His decision to go down under minimal contact ultimately resulted in the decisive penalty.

Moussa Niakhate – 4/10

Looked comfortable while Senegal controlled the game but struggled to cope with Lukaku and Belgium's late attacking surge.

Ismail Jakobs – 5/10

Produced a solid display on the left, combining well with Sadio Mane and causing problems with his long throws.

Idrissa Gueye – 6/10

The captain was outstanding throughout, driving Senegal's midfield and testing Courtois with several long-range efforts. He was eventually replaced in extra time by Bara Ndiaye.

Habib Diarra – 7/10

Opened the scoring after Ismaila Sarr's header came back off the crossbar, reacting quickest to tap home.

Pape Gueye – 6/10

Rewarded for his match-winning cameo against Iraq with a place in the starting XI. He kept possession well and helped Senegal dominate before being substituted after an hour.

ATTACK

Sadio Mane – 6/10

Produced an excellent display and remained a constant threat with his movement, dribbling and passing. He was substituted two minutes into extra time.

Iliman Ndiaye – 6/10

The Everton forward was lively throughout, helping Senegal dominate possession and creating problems for Belgium before being substituted in the 73rd minute.

Ismaila Sarr – 7/10

Scored an excellent goal to double Senegal's advantage and caused Belgium's defence problems throughout. He finished the game wearing the captain's armband.

SUBSTITUTES

Lamine Camara – 2/10

Was booked just seconds after coming on for a foul on Trossard and was unfortunate to concede the late penalty that handed Belgium victory.

Ibrahim Mbaye – 3/10

The 18-year-old came on during the hydration break for Iliman Ndiaye and missed a glorious chance to restore Senegal's lead in the second half of extra time.

Pape Matar Sarr – 5/10

Came on during the hydration break for Habib Diarra to add fresh legs in midfield.

Nicolas Jackson – 3/10

Replaced Mane early in extra time and showed flashes of quality with some neat touches and dribbles but failed to make the decisive impact.

Badou Ndiaye – 3/10

Senegal's final substitute entered in the 96th minute for Idrissa Gueye but was unable to prevent Belgium's dramatic comeback.