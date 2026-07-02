'Remind me not to make that serious mistake' — does Garcia's charge really explain the Lions' collapse?

By Alexis Pereira | 02 Jul 2026 01:55 , Last updated: 02 Jul 2026 01:55

Having trailed 2-0 for 85 minutes before completing a remarkable comeback to beat Senegal 3-2 in the last 32 of the 2026 World Cup on Wednesday night, Belgium manager Rudi Garcia had sharp words for the Lions of Teranga after the final whistle. It will take a long time for Senegal to recover from what happened. In command at 2-0 and the dominant side for 85 minutes, they crumbled in the space of three minutes, were pegged back by goals in the 86th and 89th minutes, and then conceded a decisive penalty deep into extra time.

Crushed, the Senegalese players and their manager Pape Thiaw — who could offer only a terse 'that is football' — struggled to find words to explain their collapse at the final whistle. Garcia, by contrast, had plenty to say about the opposition's performance.

86', 89', 120+5' ? Mentalité Big Rom ?#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/XwjtN9pe9m — Coupe du Monde de la FIFA ? (@fifaworldcup_fr) July 1, 2026

'We know teams like that'

'We know teams like that: they lose their tactical structure towards the end of the match. We knew that at 2-0 they would do everything to protect their goal, which in my opinion is a serious mistake. Remind me when we're 2-0 up not to do that. Because when you concede a goal like they did at 2-1, the whole feel of the match changes.' — Garcia, speaking to M6 after the match.

Those words were delivered in the heat of the moment following 120 minutes of extreme tension, and Garcia almost certainly did not intend to diminish the career of a manager whose development as a player he had helped to shape back in 1998 at Saint-Etienne, the two men sharing a considerable mutual respect. Even so, is it factually accurate to characterise Senegal as tactically disorganised towards the end?

Analysing the goals conceded, the evidence does not obviously support that conclusion. On the contrary, the Lions held up reasonably well against the waves of Belgian pressure that followed Garcia's decisive substitutions, before being undone by individual mistakes. Pathe Ciss is doubly at fault for the first goal, and above all, goalkeeper Mory Diaw produces a catastrophic coming-out for the second. Then Lamine Camara commits the irreparable error against Tielemans late in extra time. These moments speak more to a breakdown in individual concentration and a loss of composure under fatigue than to any sudden tactical disintegration.

© Imago

Where Garcia may have a legitimate point, however, is in the observation that his own substitutions — most notably the introductions of Romelu Lukaku and Diego Moreira — made more of an impact than those made by Senegal. The majority of Thiaw's changes were neutral or even counterproductive, most painfully illustrated by the ill-fated introduction of Lamine Camara, inconsolable at the final whistle.

What will sting most on the Senegalese side, though, is hearing those words from the manager of a team that had been clearly outplayed for 85 minutes. Even during extra time, which swung in Belgium's favour, Ibrahim Mbaye had a chance to restore Senegal's lead at 3-2 that he could not convert. Had he done so, Garcia would most certainly not have been offering anyone tactical lessons.