USA lineup vs. Belgium: Predicted XI for 2026 World Cup clash including Folarin Balogun replacement decision

By Matt Law | 04 Jul 2026 15:56 , Last updated: 04 Jul 2026 16:00

USA will have to work around the absence of star forward Folarin Balogun for Monday's last-16 contest with Belgium at the 2026 World Cup.

Balogun was sent off after scoring in his team's 2-0 success over Bosnia-Herzegovina last time out, so he will be suspended for the contest against the Red Devils.

The Monaco attacker has scored three times at the 2026 World Cup and his absence is a big one for USA.

Ricardo Pepi, who has found the back of the net on 13 occasions in 41 appearances for his country, is expected to instead be given the nod in the final third of the field.

Mark McKenzie (foot) and Cristian Roldan (muscle) need to be assessed ahead of the match, but there are no other fitness concerns at this stage of proceedings.

Christian Pulisic will again be a notable starter in the final third of the field, while there should be starts for both Tyler Adams and Malik Tillman in midfield.

USA possible starting lineup:

Freese; Freeman, Richards, Ream, Robinson; Tillman, Adams, McKennie; Dest, Pepi, Pulisic

> Click here to see how Belgium could line up against USA