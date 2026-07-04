Belgium lineup vs. USA: Predicted XI for 2026 World Cup including Romelu Lukaku decision

By Matt Law | 04 Jul 2026 15:56 , Last updated: 04 Jul 2026 15:57

Romelu Lukaku is expected to start on the bench when Belgium take on USA in the last-16 stage of the 2026 World Cup on Monday.

The experienced striker has scored twice in four appearances at this summer's World Cup, including one off the bench in the team's 3-2 success over Senegal last time out.

However, Lukaku's fitness problems means that he is expected to be named on the bench before appearing in the second half of the contest.

Lukaku has scored 92 times for his national team - a stunning record.

The starting role at centre-forward should again go to Charles De Ketelaere, who has found the back of the net on six occasions in 33 caps for the Red Devils.

Zeno Debast (leg) remains a doubt, with the 22-year-old looking to recover from the issue which has sidelined him during the 2026 World Cup.

Leandro Trossard is fit despite concerns over an injury issue, while Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku will also be notable starters for Belgium.

Belgium possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Castagne, Theate, Mechele, De Cuyper; Vanaken, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; De Ketelaere

> Click here to see how USA could line up against Belgium