USA vs. Belgium: Goal machine Romelu Lukaku is "one of the most disrespected players of all time"

By Matt Law | 04 Jul 2026 17:05 , Last updated: 04 Jul 2026 17:06

Ahead of Belgium's last-16 clash with USA at the 2026 World Cup, Sports Mole's Football Editor discusses Romelu Lukaku.

Matt Law, Football Editor: "Lukaku is a player to watch for Belgium"

USA vs. Belgium World Cup 2026 Match Preview

Belgium are a difficult team to read. I feel like in however many World Cups, you always talk about a team with a golden generation, and they've always been a talented side.

Their last group game was a 5-1 win over New Zealand. The game against Senegal, and if you were Senegal, you'd still be thinking how on earth you didn't get through.

At the 86th minute it was 2-1, at the 89th it was 2-2, and then Youri Tielemans comes up with that last-gasp penalty. It was the fifth minute of added time at the end of extra time: it doesn't get much later than that in football.

I do fancy Belgium in this game, partly because of Balogun's suspension.

A player I want to mention: Romelu Lukaku may be one of the most disrespected players of all time considering what he did in the Premier League.

His international record: he sits fifth in the all-time list with 92 goals for the national side in 130 games. Over 300 goals at club level, almost one in two at club level.

There was a period where people used to make fun of him saying his first touch was bad, but think about the level he's played at throughout his career.

Last season in particular he had horrible injury problems and his participation in the World Cup was in doubt, but he's there, coming off the bench and scoring goals.

He could very much end his career with over 100 goals at international level, which only three players have done, two of those being Messi and Ronaldo.

He's a player I liked a lot at Manchester United and in the Premier League, such a force. Lukaku is a player to watch for Belgium and could potentially make a difference in this game.