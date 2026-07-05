Argentina lineup vs. Egypt: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 last-16 including triple fitness update

By Ben Knapton | 05 Jul 2026 11:05 , Last updated: 05 Jul 2026 11:15

Argentina left-back Facundo Medina has emerged as a minor injury doubt for Tuesday's World Cup 2026 last-16 match against Egypt in Atlanta.

The Marseille man was unable to see out the 3-2 extra-time win against Cape Verde in the last 32, although he is only believed to have been suffering from cramp as opposed to anything sinister.

Medina was nevertheless absent from the team recovery session on Saturday, instead undergoing individual gym work, but there are no major concerns over his availability.

Nicolas Tagliafico is ready to step up if required, but Medina should take his place in an unchanged defensive line alongside Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez, who bagged a goal and assist in the last 32.

Enzo Fernandez was also restricted to work on the sidelines on Saturday, but the wantaway Chelsea man is anticipated to join Rodrigo De Paul and Alexis Mac Allister in the engine room once more.

The history books continue to be re-written by Lionel Messi, who against Cape Verde became the first man to score seven goals in separate World Cups and broke the record for the most goal involvements in the knockout rounds with 12 - a number that Kylian Mbappe matched a few hours later.

Messi and Thiago Almada will flank Lionel Scaloni's central striker, which is expected to be Lautaro Martinez over Julian Alvarez despite the former's unconvincing display last time out.

Argentina possible starting lineup:

E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, L. Martinez, Medina; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Martinez, Almada

> Click here to see how Egypt could line up against Argentina