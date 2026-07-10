Preview: Malmo vs IFK Goteborg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 10 Jul 2026 08:50

Two Swedish giants struggling to match expectations will meet on Sunday, as Malmo welcome IFK Goteborg to Eleda Stadion.

The hosts have endured a turbulent start to their Allsvenskan campaign, while their visitors from Gothenburg are facing a fight for survival.

Match preview

Following the brief but disastrous reign of Miguel Angel Ramirez, who was fired after four straight losses in May, Malmo's interim coach Guillermo Molins recently handed over to new boss Gaute Helstrup.

The 50-year-old had previously been an assistant with Norwegian upstarts Bodo/Glimt, and his dugout debut brought an immediate change in fortunes.

Malmo won 1-0 against Degerfors as the Allsvenskan resumed after its summer break, though they are still marooned in mid-table after 11 rounds.

The league's most successful club had claimed four out of five Swedish titles before finishing sixth in 2025, and that decline has continued.

While they finally kept a clean sheet last week, Di Blae have lost five of their last eight top-flight fixtures, conceding at least twice on six separate occasions.

© Imago / Bildbyran

Though Malmo prevailed in the clubs' Svenska Cupen semi-final last term, Goteborg claimed four points from them in Sweden's top tier - and without conceding a goal.

Blavitt could certainly use another positive result this weekend, as they are hovering just above the relegation zone.

Stefan Billborn's side helped their cause with a dramatic 5-4 victory over Vasteras just before the Allsvenskan break, but they were beaten at home by AIK last time out.

In the opening half-hour, Sebastian Clemmensen scored a stunner and Tobias Heintz struck the crossbar, but IFK's defensive problems continued to haunt them and they slumped to a 2-1 defeat.

Tellingly, only Orgryte have conceded more league goals this season, and Billborn's team have yet to keep a single clean sheet.

With a tough trip to Malmo ahead - and a Conference League qualifier against either Caernarfon Town or Levadia Tallinn coming up - finding a fix will grow ever more urgent.

Malmo Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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IFK Goteborg Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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Team News

© Imago

Malmo will still be without veteran captain Anders Christiansen and experienced defender Pontus Jansson, the latter of whom has been ruled out for the rest of this season.

After a successful start to his reign, Helstrup is likely to keep a settled side, with Erik Botheim joining Sead Haksabanovic up front.

Including his second-half winner against Degerfors, Botheim has recorded goal involvements in each of his last five league appearances.

IFK's attack should be led by Danish striker Max Fenger, who notched 12 goals in the 2025 campaign; however, he has struggled for fitness this term.

Both Jonas Bager and Kolbeinn Thordarson can return after serving one-match bans, but Tiago Coimbra and Alexander Jallow may miss out again through injury; ACL victim Arbnor Mucolli is also sidelined.

Furthermore, 17-year-old star Benjamin Brantlind has just been snapped up by Ligue 1 club Strasbourg, having shone since making his senior debut two years ago.

Malmo possible starting lineup:

Olsen; Larsen, Palsson, Djuric, John; Busuladzic, Rosengren, Skogmar, Sjostrand; Haksabanovic, Botheim

IFK Goteborg possible starting lineup:

Bishesari; Eriksson, Bager, Yeboah, Tolf; Ottosson, Kruse, Heintz; Clemmensen, Fenger, Wiberg

We say: Malmo 2-1 IFK Goteborg

Currently enjoying a new-boss bounce, Malmo can exploit IFK's porous defence to score more than once in this match.

The hosts have ground to make up after a shaky start to the 2026 season, so they will expect to beat a struggling side on home turf.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.