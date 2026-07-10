Man United transfer news: Red Devils eye 25-year-old who could be 'perfect competition' for Luke Shaw

By Matt Law | 10 Jul 2026 07:11 , Last updated: 10 Jul 2026 07:14

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a move for Nottingham Forest defender Neco Williams during this summer's transfer window.

The Wales international was a standout performer for Forest during the 2025-26 campaign, making 53 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice and registering four assists.

Williams scored twice and registered three assists in 37 Premier League appearances, while the left-back made 15 appearances in the Europa League, as Forest made the semi-finals.

There has been speculation surrounding the 25-year-old's future this summer.

According to BBC Sport, several Premier League clubs are keeping a close eye on the situation, including Man United.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Man United 'considering' summer move for Williams

The report claims that Williams remains locked in talks over a new contract at the City Ground, but Forest are aware of the increasing interest, with Newcastle United also thought to be exploring the conditions surrounding a deal.

Williams has another three years left to run on his contract at the City Ground, but Forest are said to be keen to hand him an improved deal to reflect his importance to the side.

The Welshman represented Liverpool ahead of a move to Forest, making 33 appearances for the Reds, and he has now featured on 160 occasions for his current club.

Man United are keen to add a full-back to their squad this summer, with Tyrell Malacia leaving on a free transfer; Patrick Dorgu, meanwhile, is now viewed as a wide attacker rather than a left-back due to his success in that position.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Williams would be an excellent signing for Man United

The Red Devils want to add genuine competition for Luke Shaw, with Diego Leon and Harry Amass not yet ready for regular first-team football.

Shaw had one of his best seasons at Man United in 2025-26, but there will be increased demands next season due to the club's return to the Champions League.

Williams is a proven Premier League performer and a brilliant footballer, and his addition would represent excellent business for a Man United team that will be looking to kick on following a very encouraging finish to the 2025-26 campaign.