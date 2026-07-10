Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'list seven players for sale' as £215m clearout funds De Zerbi's squad overhaul

By Axel Clody | 10 Jul 2026 05:48 , Last updated: 10 Jul 2026 05:49

Tottenham Hotspur are navigating entirely uncharted territory this summer. The club have already spent a staggering £237m on new signings, and several established players are now expected to depart to free up squad space and satisfy financial compliance requirements.

Supporters have witnessed two successive transfer records broken in the space of weeks. Mateus Fernandes arrived from West Ham for £85m before Sandro Tonali joined from Newcastle for £100m, both figures surpassing the club's previous highest outgoing.

Jan Paul van Hecke arrived from Brighton for £52m in defence, while boss Roberto De Zerbi also secured the free transfers of Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka.

The ambition behind this activity is clear. Tottenham finished 17th in consecutive Premier League seasons and the board are determined to signal a decisive change of direction.

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

The business case for a clearout

With the defensive and midfield rebuild largely complete, Spurs are expected to invest further in attacking options, but first, the books must balance. To comply with the Premier League's 25-man squad regulation, departures are unavoidable.

The process is already under way. Brennan Johnson has moved to Crystal Palace for £34m, while the club have agreed to sell promising defender Luka Vuskovic to Brighton for £46m. According to journalists, a further six or seven players could follow in what is shaping up to be a wholesale squad restructure.

Radu Dragusin has joined Fiorentina on a season-long loan, while Preston have paid a club record fee for Alfie Devine on a five-year deal. Tottenham are also ready to listen to offers for Djed Spence, Cristian Romero, Guglielmo Vicario and Lucas Bergvall. According to SportBible, the full clearout could generate up to £215m.

© Iconsport / PA Images

A clear message from the chief executive

De Zerbi does not have the luxury of an inflated squad to rotate across European competition. With six new faces already through the door, the consensus is that sales must follow. Chief executive Vinai Venkatesham underlined that position in no uncertain terms.

'Trading is also about knowing the right time to sell,' he said. 'We need to be very decisive about moving players on who are not in our future plans. That is a necessity for meeting our financial obligations. We are not immune to those rules and must carefully manage our squad development plans.'

The message at Tottenham, it appears, is a unified one. When the sales are confirmed, supporters can expect a fresh wave of arrivals to follow.